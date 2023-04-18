Sunderland have been dealt a transfer blow after learning that Amad Diallo is set to be given a chance in the senior first-team at Manchester United next season, according to reports.

What's the latest on Amad's future?

The Ivory Coast international first made the move to the northeast when he put pen to paper on a season-long loan last summer. During his 36 appearances to date, he has taken the Championship by storm, becoming Tony Mowbray’s top-performing offensive player.

The Black Cats don’t have the option included in their terms to buy the winger permanently, meaning that they would have to negotiate with the Red Devils should they want him back for good next season, and whilst the boss has already admitted that’s what he wants, said that it’s “unlikely” he will be returning.

The Old Trafford starlet also hasn’t helped the cause by publicly revealing during an interview with FourFourTwo that it’s his “dream” to play regular football with Erik Ten Hag’s side and his intentions appear to be very much in line with that of the Dutchman.

According to Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag is “open” to including Amad as part of his senior first-team squad for the 2023/24 campaign. The United boss and the remainder of his coaching staff are “pleased” with the significant development and progress that he’s made.

Ten Hag is “likely” to name the 20-year-old as part of his pre-season tour squad who are jetting off to the United States, with two friendlies in Europe scheduled before leaving for the Atlantic Coast on July 19. The Red Devils did have the option to recall the forward at the start of the year but chose not to as a result of his solid run of form in the northeast, though the chances of seeing him at the Stadium of Light beyond the summer are slim.

Will losing Amad be a blow for Sunderland?

Since joining Sunderland, Amad has been hailed an “insane” player by journalist Josh Bunting and it’ll be a massive blow for Mowbray that he’s set to lose one of his most standout performers of this season.

The £28k-per-week ace has clocked up 15 goal contributions (12 goals and three assists) during his time in red and white and has recorded a total of 49 shots which is the second highest of the whole squad, just three behind Jack Clarke on 52, via FBRef.

Amad has also been an extremely versatile player having operated in five various positions this term, including in the midfield and across the frontline, so is a great option for the boss to have at his disposal, though he won’t be available for much longer so supporters will have to enjoy him whilst they still can.