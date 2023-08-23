Sunderland may lose out in their battle to bring in a key target to strengthen their offensive options late in the window, according to recent reports.

What's the latest news involving Sunderland?

The Black Cats have enjoyed a busy transfer window that has seen plenty of incomings arrive through the door at the Stadium Of Light, including Jenson Seelt, Jobe Bellingham, Elizier Mayenda, Nectarios Triantis, Bradley Dack, Nathan Bishop and Luis Semedo, as per Transfermarkt, but a recognised goalscorer is still on the agenda.

Last weekend, Sunderland managed to gain their first victory this campaign in the Sky Bet Championship, defeating Rotherham United 2-1 at home to avenge the disappointment of losing out in their first two league fixtures to Preston North End and Ipswich Town, as per Sky Sports.

Tony Mowbray has made it clear recently that bringing in a striker is a key priority for the Black Cats between now and the close of play in the market and has spoken in a recent interview about what he is looking for from any prospective recruits in the forward areas, stating via The Chronicle: "We're trying to control the game on most occasions, and then it's about seeing whether teams are going to press or sit off in a block."

He then added: "That's why ultimately you need some mobility at the top end because if people are sitting in a mid-block and your centre-half doesn't think they can get through the lines, sometimes you have to go over the top with some speed and some threat.

"At the moment that's what's missing from this team, because that's not really Hemir or Dack's game. Jobe has that powerful running action that can pressure people, of course, but it's not necessarily speed."

Losing attacking talent will be a big concern for the former Celtic manager and there has been no shortage of interest in star man Jack Clarke this summer, who has been subject to several rejected bids from Premier League outfit Burnley, with their last rebuffed proposal said to be in the region of £13 million, according to The Sunderland Echo.

Patrick Roberts is also a target for both Southampton and Scottish champions Celtic and is believed to have 'growing interest' from both side's in his services, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon.

Is there interest in Amad Diallo?

According to a separate report from The Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats have 'been keeping an eye' on the situation of former loanee Amad Diallo, but club chiefs believe that Manchester United would prefer to see the Ivory Coast international join a Premier League club instead and they will miss out as a result.

Erik Ten Hag is yet to determine Diallo's future and the £28k-a-week ace has attracted interest from Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton, alongside Sunderland.

Dubbed "incredible" by ex-teammate Luke O'Nien, Diallo spent last campaign on loan on Wearside and ended up being a major hit at the Stadium of Light, notching 14 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Diallo also ranks highly in regard to his positional peers across Europe's next eight divisions below the top five leagues on the continent for pass completion, with an 84.7% pass success rate per 90 minutes in the last 365 days, putting the 21-year-old in the 98th percentile for this metric, as per FBRef.

Realistically, it is difficult to see an avenue for Diallo to return if Manchester United do want him to try his hand at the Premier League; nevertheless, Sunderland still look to be at least contemplating an ambitious swoop for the Red Devils' winger.