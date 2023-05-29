An update has emerged on Sunderland's chances of landing a second loan deal for Manchester United forward Amad Diallo...

What's the latest on Amad Diallo to Sunderland?

According to The Sun, the Ivorian is willing to return to the Stadium of Light for another temporary spell but only if Tony Mowbray remains in the job.

The report claims that the attacking midfielder built up a strong connection with the supporters and the head coach and would not be opposed to rejoining the Black Cats.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be willing to allow him to depart for another season as Erik ten Hag may have other plans for the youngster.

How did Amad Diallo perform this season?

The 20-year-old magician enjoyed a terrific campaign in the Championship and Mowbray could now repeat the blinder Sunderland played with Jonny Evans by signing the ace for a second spell.

Back in 2007, the club signed the Northern Ireland international on loan from United for the second half of the season, and he made 18 appearances in the second tier.

The Black Cats were then able to snap him up for another loan in January 2008 with the titan featuring in 15 Premier League matches to help the club avoid relegation by finishing 15th in the table.

Diallo could now follow in his footsteps by signing for Sunderland for a second time from United, which could be a stroke of genius by Mowbray and Kristjaan Speakman.

In the 2022/23 campaign, the talented attacker racked up 13 goals and three assists in 37 league appearances and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.98 - the fourth-highest in the squad.

The £29k-per-week wizard created four 'big chances' for his teammates and provided 41 key passes in total throughout the campaign, suggesting that he was unfortunate to end up with just three assists to his name.

Diallo also only missed six 'big chances' in the division as the loanee plundered 13 goals from 8.3 xG. This shows that the youngster was clinical in front of goal as he outperformed the level of chances that were coming his way from fellow forwards.

The Athletic's Peter Rutzler hailed the ex-Atalanta starlet as "electric" during the season and that sums the maestro up perfectly. He is capable of providing a spark in the final third at any moment, making him an undeniable game-changer with his ability to score and assist goals at Championship level.

Therefore, Mowbray could repeat the blinder the club played with Evans by securing another deal to sign the winger this summer.