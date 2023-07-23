Highlights Sunderland have an advantage in trying to sign Amad Diallo due to his familiarity with the club from his loan spell and his success during that time.

Other clubs interested in Diallo, including Leeds and Leicester, are unlikely to secure his signing, while Sunderland should pursue the opportunity.

Sunderland may also be looking to sign other young players, such as Gideon Granstrom and Nathan Bishop, to strengthen their squad in the transfer window.

Sunderland 'have an edge' over rivals in their pursuit of Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo due to his familiarity with surroundings at the Stadium of Light, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Amad Diallo going back to Sunderland?

Diallo spent last term on loan at Sunderland and became a fan favourite at the Black Cats due to his consistent displays, which saw him yield 14 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The Ivory Coast international, who was hailed as an "amazing player" last season, has attracted interest from several clubs this summer, including Leicester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, according to The Daily Mail.

Nevertheless, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag won't make a decision on any of his fringe stars until he has a chance to take a closer look at them on the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray hasn't hidden his desire to see the wide man return to the Stadium of Light in 2023/24 despite acknowledging that any potential deal would be unlikely, as per Chronicle Live, stating at the end of last season: "I think the reality is that he won't be coming here unless they [Manchester United] think he is going to be one helluva player and he needs another year out playing, and he enjoys it at Sunderland so he can stay there. That would be the ideal scenario for us - pretty unlikely, I would suggest, but you never know."

Nevertheless, the Black Cats will also face competition from Sky Bet Championship rivals Leeds United and Southampton if they are to try and bring Diallo back to the North East.

As per The Athletic, Diallo joined Manchester United from Serie A side Atalanta in a money-spinning deal worth in the region of £37 million.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones hinted that Sunderland could carry an 'edge' over rivals who are keen on Diallo due to his time spent at the club previously.

Jones stated: "I think Sunderland are going to have an edge here because the player is familiar with their environment and fits into the style. I can't see him going to Leeds, Leicester as well. I wonder about with Diallo, I feel like that's got good potential for him, but certainly, Sunderland should be looking down that path."

What other business could Sunderland look to do this window?

According to Fotboll Sthlm via The Sunderland Echo, Sunderland have taken Djurgardens youngster Gideon Granstrom on trial and offered him the chance to win a deal at the Stadium of Light, with Norwich City also keen to assess his capabilities.

Granstrom's father spoke about their interest to the Swedish outlet, stating: "He went there earlier this week and is doing his first training session today. He stays about ten days in total. They will be on this tour for a week, starting in Norwich, then finishing with three days in Sunderland."

Sunderland could also raid Manchester United for a second time amid their interest in Nathan Bishop; however, they saw a loan bid rejected for his services earlier in the window, as per The Athletic.

Leeds United forward Sonny Perkins is a loan target for the Black Cats, who have thrown their hat into the ring despite competition from Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, according to a report from TEAMtalk.