After one Sunderland mainstay missed the Black Cats' 2-0 victory over Oxford United, manager Regis Le Bris has provided an update on his fitness in a major boost for those at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland injury news

Sunderland were once again in fine form to maintain their top spot in the Championship with a 2-0 victory over Oxford. On another impressive afternoon, it was Jobe Bellingham who opened the scoring with his second goal of the season before Wilson Isidor once again stole the show to keep up his ruthless streak in front of goal. Scoring his second goal in three games, the forward is finding form at the perfect time ahead of a busy festive period.

It wasn't all good news for Sunderland and their in-form forward, however, after he limped off injured. And although Le Bris assured reporters that the injury is not serious, the Black Cats will be awaiting a final verdict. The Sunderland boss said, as relayed by Sports Illustrated: “With Wilson, it also seems not to be a big problem. He received a contact on his knee, I don't think this is a big problem.”

Meanwhile, the same can be said for one other mainstay. As revealed by Le Bris and reported by Sports Illustrated, Anthony Patterson's injury is not serious despite his omission from the squad to face Oxford this weekend. Le Bris provided an update on Patterson whilst praising his deputy Simon Moore, telling reporters: “We don't know exactly at the minute, but it shouldn't be too serious.

“We saw today that Simon did well. Even with few actions, you can feel if a player is in the game and at the level, and he was. He prepared very well for this since the start of the summer, so serious and clear in the way he prepares every day. He deserved this performance, and we were so confident in him today.”

Patterson is key to Sunderland promotion push

As solid as Moore was against Oxford, Sunderland will be keen to get their number one back as soon as possible. Whether that means that Patterson is back to face Queens Park Rangers next Saturday remains to be seen, however, Le Bris will certainly hope that proves to be the case, but his own verdict suggests that the Black Cats are in for a nervous wait.

Still just 24 years old, Patterson is a goalkeeper destined for the Premier League and one who is making a charge towards the Championship's Golden Glove award after keeping six clean sheets in 11 games and conceding nine goals.

Whether his recent progress helps Sunderland on their way to shock promotion is not yet known, but he and the rest of his teammates have certainly started the season well in pursuit of the Premier League. Now five points clear at the top of the Championship, new manager Le Bris could not have asked for a better start to life in Wearside.