A Sunderland player who has been hailed for being "great to work with" could now leave the club during the January transfer window.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats will have the chance to sign new players when next month arrives, with Regis Le Bris no doubt keen on bringing in reinforcements during the second half of the season, as they look to seal promotion from the Championship.

One update has suggested that a mini squad overhaul could take place in January, with the likes of Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle and Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku linked with moves to Stadium of Light in recent times. Money is thought to be there to spend if they can clear a few spaces on the wage bill, which will be music to the ears of Sunderland supporters.

On the flip side, reports continue to link Jobe Bellingham with a move away from the Black Cats in the near future, with Borussia Dortmund believed to be in contact with him over a move there, in a transfer that would see him copy his older brother, Jude. Now, another Sunderland exit claim has emerged, with the club's stance on his future seemingly made clear.

Sunderland youngster could now leave in January

According to a fresh update from the reliable James Copley for The Sunderland Echo, Jewison Bennette is now "likely" to leave Sunderland on loan in the January window. While the report suggests that an injury blow to Tom Watson could give the 20-year-old a "way back into the fold", an exit still appears to be on the cards.

In truth, allowing Bennette to move on in January makes plenty of sense for all parties, considering he is threatening to grow stagnant at Sunderland this season. The young winger hasn't yet featured in a single matchday squad for the Black Cats in 2024/25 to date, with his only appearance of the campaign a nine-minute cameo away to Preston North End in the EFL Cup back in August.

Bennette is a talented young player who needs minutes in order to develop as a player, with Graeme Murty praising him back in October, despite the frustration of having two goals disallowed for the Under-21s.

"He's great to work with. He's never complaining. He's always open to listen. He's really disappointed that both goals were ruled off, because they could have been the critical moments in the game. We came out on the wrong side of them, but he had to keep going and he had to then restart himself, and actually get himself back into the game... Hats off to him because it's not easy, but he can be really, really happy with his day's work."

There is still a slim chance that Sunderland could do a U-turn with Bennette and retain him for the rest of the season, not least because of Watson's possible two-month injury, but that should only happen if Regis Le Bris sees genuine minutes for him.