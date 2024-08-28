Sunderland entered into a new era against Burnley last weekend, knowing that Jack Clarke's move to Ipswich Town was about to be officially sealed.

Up stepped Romaine Mundle in his place to become the new Black Cats hero from down the left wing, helping himself to the only goal of the contest versus Scott Parker's Burnley, to dent the Clarets' 100% record in the Championship and keep his side's one still very much in-tact.

Regis Le Bris will hope he can count on Mundle to delivers the good again and again this season to come, in the absence of their star-man moving on to the Tractor Boys, with a new attacking partner in the works for the former Tottenham Hotspur man too.

Sunderland bid for in-demand Premier League striker

According to journalist John Percy, Sunderland have put a bid in of £5m to try and lure Leicester City striker Thomas Cannon to the Stadium of Light, before Friday's deadline.

Le Bris' men aren't alone in their interest of the wantaway Foxes figure, however, as Stoke City, Norwich City and Sheffield United all also remain keen on landing the ex-Preston North End man to bolster their own attacks, as per Percy.

With all news going radio silent on Sunderland attempting to secure Alexandre Mendy's services, this new development coming to light indicates that Cannon is now their main target, with Mundle potentially coming into his own even more lining up next to the previously prolific 21-year-old.

What Cannon can offer Sunderland

Away from already fitting into the Sunderland group as a young and hungry gem who can grow and develop more under Le Bris' watchful eye, Cannon - who was dubbed "incredible" by pundit Dean Ashton last year - would give the early Championship pace-setters a deadly finisher in-front of goal too, to rival the likes of Eliezer Mayenda currently leading the line.

Cannon has netted ten goals from 33 second-tier appearances to date across his fledging senior career, having initially made a name for himself in Everton youth circles as a potent striker, scoring a ridiculous 51 strikes from 97 U18 and U21 appearances, before leaving Goodison Park permanently behind.

Mundle's numbers vs Burnley Stat Mundle Games played 89 Goals scored 1 Assists 0 Shots 5 Touches 48 Accurate passes 19/21 (90%) Key passes 2 Big chances created 2 Successful dribbles 2/4 Duels won 8/17 Fouls won 4 Stats by Sofascore

Adding Cannon to the first-team mix at Sunderland could, therefore, make the Wearside outfit even more of a tricky team to keep tabs on for opposition defenders, with Mundle regularly bamboozling the Burnley defence last time out, as can be seen looking at the table above.

Alongside finding the back of the net, with five shots peppering James Trafford's net just from Mundle alone, the impressive Black Cats number 14 was also attempting to create openings for his teammates all afternoon, with a striker of Cannon's quality perhaps finishing off a chance crafted by Mundle if he was on the pitch.

Playing his part in Leicester's title triumph last season, even with only three starts handed to him in the league, the £8k-per-week target - as per Capology - would jump at the opportunity to lead the line as Sunderland's main man next campaign, with Mundle equally raring to be a starter week in week out, after struggling for game-time last season after joining in January, owing to Clarke's concrete status in the line-up.

With Clarke now gone, the ex-Spurs youngster could well have a breakout season to come in the Championship, alongside Cannon aiming to show to Leicester that they have made a big error getting rid, as Sunderland potentially eye up a return to the Premier League.