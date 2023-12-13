Sunderland are interested in signing an "amazing footballer" during the January transfer window, but face stiff competition for his services, according to a new update.

Sunderland in talks with Will Still

The Black Cats have been going through a dramatic period during the last week or so, following the sacking of manager Tony Mowbray. He was relieved of his duties earlier in the month, with those high up at the club feeling that he had taken the team as far as he could. There is now a search to find the right man to replace Mowbray, with exciting young Reims boss Will Still emerging as the standout candidate to take charge at the Stadium of Light.

Away from the manager situation at Sunderland, there will also be the opportunity to make new signings soon, with the January transfer window edging closer all the time. A number of players have been linked with moves to the Black Cats, with Sevilla youngster Musa Drammeh one player who is seen as a potential target in the near future.

Estudiantes attacking midfielder Benjamin Rollheiser is another who has been backed to become a Sunderland player, with the 23-year-old someone who has been compared to Lionel Messi in the past, which is about the highest praise as you can want as a footballer.

Sunderland eyeing Amad Diallo loan deal

According to Football Insider, Sunderland are interested in sealing a January reunion with Amad Diallo, snapping him up on loan from Manchester United as a welcome present for their potential new manager.

The Black Cats are believed to have "registered their interest" in the 21-year-old, but Leicester City are also in the same boat, providing stiff competition in the process. Some Premier League and European clubs are even "monitoring his situation", which goes to show what a highly thought of young player he is.

This is a piece of transfer news that could be met with such positivity by Sunderland fans, considering how much he flourished on loan at the Stadium of Light last season.

Amad Diallo's Sunderland stats in the Championship in 2022/23 Total Appearances 39 Goals 14 Assists 3 Shots per game 1.9 Key passes per game 1.0

Diallo is such an exciting footballer, and while United may decide they want him to stay at Old Trafford beyond January - they aren't exactly flourishing in attacking areas at the moment - the Black Cats should jump at the chance to bring him back, should it arise.

The young attacker has been called an "amazing footballer" by Mowbray in the recent past, and he is someone who could inject so much life into Sunderland's Championship promotion push, especially if their eventual new manager - perhaps Still - sees him as a great option to bring in.

Diallo has already scored and assisted once apiece for United, making a total of nine appearances for arguably the biggest team in the world, and given the impression he made with the Black Cats last time around, it is hard to think of any negatives when it comes to him returning to the club for the second half of the season.