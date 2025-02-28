A first team Sunderland player on higher wages than the likes of Trai Hume and Dan Neil is in talks to leave the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland suffer automatic promotion blow with defeats to Hull and Leeds

The Black Cats have impressed on the whole during Regis Le Bris’ first season in charge of the club, and at the very least, look set for a place in the Championship playoffs.

Sunderland have been pushing for a top-two finish in the second tier, but back-to-back defeats to Leeds United and Hull City put a significant dent in those hopes.

Speaking before Friday’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday, Le Bris stated his squad are “really positive” and “very engaged” ahead of the run-in.

“The atmosphere after the Hull game was really positive – not that we enjoyed defeat, but we managed the situation properly. The three sessions this week have been intense. The output wasn’t always perfect, but the behaviour and commitment were very positive.

“The squad is very engaged in the process, and we know this league is always tough – we will have highs and lows, but the main thing is the consistency. We can’t be too emotional, positive or negative. If we want to play at the best level, we will face many obstacles.”