Even though they have fallen short of the automatic promotion places in the Championship ever since a crushing late loss away at Leeds United, Regis Le Bris' Sunderland should still be pleased they're in the playoff positions.

Just last season, the Wearside outfit slumped to a very disappointing 16th placed finish, but now look nailed on to be competing in the lottery of the playoffs come the close of the enthralling season.

The last time Sunderland entered the playoffs, they fell at the semi final stages to Luton Town, but the exploits of loan ace Amad Diallo are still remembered to this day as a standout takeaway from that near-miss campaign.

Amad's standout season at Sunderland

Before going on to make a name for himself at parent employers Manchester United, a far more raw Amad had to cut his teeth out on loan, with the Stadium of Light proving to be a perfect environment for the Ivorian to strut his stuff.

Indeed, from 42 total clashes, the now 22-year-old would manage to fire home 14 strikes to put his team into playoff contention, which included screamers like this one against Wigan Athletic hammering the back of the net on a regular basis.

Sunderland have since tried to tempt the flamboyant winger back to his old haunt, but the United number 16 has never returned back, with his Red Devils career taking flight this season with 12 goal contributions coming his way, before an ankle injury stopped him in his tracks.

Whilst Ruben Amorim will feel downbeat about this situation, Le Bris and Co will believe they've struck gold on another star back at the Stadium of Light who is as big a talent as their once beloved loanee.