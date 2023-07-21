Sunderland looked like they were close to bringing in Eliezer Mayenda - but a deal is currently being held up, as reported by journalist Santi Aouna.

Who is Eliezer Mayenda?

The 18-year-old currently plays for Sochaux in France and has already burst onto the scene and their first-team picture despite being in his teens. He made his league debut for the Ligue 2 outfit during the 2022/23 season and played 15 times in total for the club, although only one of those appearances was a start.

The striker though did manage to hit the back of the net despite his youth and when you consider he managed only 3.2 lots of 90 minutes, it isn't a bad rate for the youngster.

He's also clearly regarded highly at national team level as well, albeit not with the first-team. Mayenda has represented Spain at youth team level, making his debut for their Under-17 side only last year and playing three times for his country. The centre-forward then is clearly viewed as having some talent, so it's no surprise to see Tony Mowbray and Sunderland weighing up a move.

Are Sunderland signing Eliezer Mayenda?

Now, his performances could have earned him a move to England. According to journalist Santi Aouna, Sunderland have already reached an agreement to bring the 18-year-old to the Championship - but it has currently been put on hold. That is because, despite already sorting out a move for the wonderkid - and with the man himself eager to switch to the Stadium of Light - Sochaux are now holding out for more money.

"Agreement reached between Sochaux and Sunderland for the transfer Eliezer Mayenda," the reporter said.

"But the file is temporarily blocked by the Sochaliens who are now demanding more money. Striker wants to join Sunderland."

It looks as though a move could therefore hinge on whether one of the two clubs can alter their offer or valuation for Mayenda. If Sunderland don't opt to splash more funds, a move could fall through at the last hurdle, which would certainly be frustrating.

It would be a shame for the centre-forward, who seems to want to head to the EFL outfit now. It's unclear how much Sochaux are holding out for, or how much is currently on the table, but Transfermarkt suggest that his value is around the 300,000 Euro mark (or £259,900) and that would be a fairly cheap transfer for someone who is still only young but is already proven in a first-team environment.

There isn't much to go off in terms of what he could offer Sunderland, having only played those 15 league games for Sochaux so far. However, his reserve team stats make for good reading, as he bagged four in 14 in National 3 - Group J for the youth setup.

He clearly knows where the back of the net is then - and more gametime, for a side in Sunderland who do have a young team already, could allow him to prosper if he does move to the Stadium of Light.