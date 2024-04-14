Sunderland picked up just their second Championship win from their last ten matches away at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, Mike Dodds' men putting in an impressive shift away from home to get the better of Carlos Corberan's men 1-0.

The Wearside outfit put in a rock-solid defensive display at the Hawthorns to limit the Baggies to an xG of just 0.28, with Daniel Ballard imperious in a centre-back trio alongside Trai Hume and Luke O'Nien by winning eight duels.

Pierre Ekwah's winner would steal the headlines however, the ex-West Ham United youth player firing an effort into the back of Alex Palmer's net in first-half stoppage time to secure the three points.

One past Black Cats man who could play both as a holding midfielder like Ekwah and a warrior in the heart of defence like Ballard, unfortunately, flopped after a major move to England however, frequently in the Stadium of Light treatment room over starring on the pitch.

Jan Kirchhoff's time at Sunderland

Jan Kirchhoff's move to Sunderland would be viewed as a major coup back in 2016, the 6 foot 5 titan relocating from German giants Bayern Munich to play for the then Premier League outift.

Unfortunately for the towering German, his time with the Black Cats is now known as a transfer blunder with recurring injury issues plaguing his spell in England.

Kirchhoff would only manage to make 23 appearances for Sunderland across two stop-start campaigns, with his wage burning a significant hole in the Wearside club's pocket consequently.

The ex-Bayern man would even end up earning two times more than Ballard does currently, despite the Black Cats defender impressing even as his team have succumbed to some dismal defeats in recent times.

How much Jan Kirchhoff cost Sunderland

Kirchhoff would rake in a handsome £30k-per-week during his injury-ridden spell with Sunderland, costing the club a staggering £3.1m in wage costs alone even as a permanent fixture in the club's treatment room.

Ballard, by comparison - who has amassed 63 appearances over a similar time span since leaving Arsenal behind - earns £15k per week less in the Sunderland camp at the moment.

Other key first-teamers under Dodds also now see their pay packets pale in significance compared to Kirchhoff's excessive wage, with Ekwah earning just £3k-per-week one notable example.

Sunderland highest earners - 2023/24 1. Jack Clarke £16.9k per week 2. Daniel Ballard £15k per week 3. Bradley Dack £15k per week 4. Patrick Roberts £12.5k per week 5. Anthony Patterson £10k per week Sourced by Capology

Kirchhoff's extortionate £30k per week salary would even see him rise to the top of the high earners list in Dodds' squad now, remarkably beating Jack Clarke in the process.

Sunderland will be experiencing the same anguish they felt with Kirchhoff in Bradley Dack now, Dack costing the second-tier side £15k per week despite only making three appearances this year owing to regular injury setbacks.

Ballard will hope he can star as he did at West Brom in Sunderland's three remaining Championship contests, potentially earning a wage boost in the summer if he plays his cards right to be kept around at the Stadium of Light for longer.