Sunderland are gearing up for what they hope will be another shot at promotion from the Championship, but question marks remain over the future of star attacker Jack Clarke.

The 22-year-old played a direct part in 21 goals in the second tier last season as Sunderland made it to the play-offs, where they were defeated by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

A number of Premier League clubs - Burnley and Everton among them - are supposedly weighing up a move for Clarke, who could attract bids in the region of £15m.

Should that be the case, the Black Cats will have a serious decision to make regarding a player who still has three years to run on his Stadium of Light contract.

If they opt to cash in, that money will surely be reinvested on not only a direct replacement but also on players in other positions.

Versatile Fenerbahce wide man Bright Osayi-Samuel is one of those on Tony Mowbray's radar, though Turkish outlet Fanatik reports that they face competition from Premier League pair Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa to complete what could be a transfer as pricey as £8m.

Is Bright Osayi-Samuel a good option for Sunderland?

Osayi-Samuel has spent the past three seasons in Super Lig with Fenerbahce, having previously caught the eye across seven seasons in the English Football League with Blackpool and then Queens Park Rangers.

The 25-year-old's best season in the Championship came in 2019-20 when scoring five goals and assisting nine for QPR, with his ability to get past an opponent a key attribute. With a top speed of 17.99mph, as per Speedsdb, it is clear to see why.

Osayi-Samuel is comfortable playing on the right of midfield, but he has become more accustomed to playing as a right-back or right wing-back in recent times, which should get Sunderland fans even more excited.

It opens up the possibility of the Nigerian linking up with Patrick Roberts down the wing at the Stadium of Light next season, while at the same time spelling bad news for current right-back Trai Hume.

Roberts had an impressive haul of 12 direct goal involvements last season, which will only likely improve with a player of Osayi-Samuel's quality providing support.

Osayi-Samuel may be an attacking player by his very nature, but as pointed out by football reporter Oma Akatugba, he is also a "very tidy" footballer, one who is comfortable defending and with the ball at his feet.

Indeed, as highlighted by WhoScored, Osayi-Samuel likes to play short passes - with dribbling his highest-ranked strength - while his 0.31 goal-creating actions per 90 minutes in his final season with QPR shows what he is capable of in terms of creativity. For comparison, as per FBref, Hume had a figure of 0.12 in that same metric last season.

Osayi-Samuel certainly will not come cheap, but if funds are indeed made available for Mowbray this summer, he could be a very good fit down the right for Sunderland next season.