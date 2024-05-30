Sunderland will know that one of the major issues plaguing their dismal Championship season just gone was their lack of a prolific striker, never being able to quite fill the void left behind by a departing Ross Stewart.

Attempting to replace the deadly Scotsman with a similarly lethal forward was always going to be a tricky task, with the injury-ravaged striker still managing to bag ten goals from 13 Championship matches during his final Black Cats campaign, despite being a regular absentee to the Stadium of Light treatment room.

In contrast, out of all the misfiring attackers Sunderland now have at their disposal, Nazariy Rusyn came out on top with a paltry two strikes this season, to further reinforce the Black Cats' desperate want of a new hero leading the line.

They could well finally get that, if these transfer rumours are correct, with the potential striker signing even coming in on a free transfer after tearing apart youth football with strike after strike.

Sunderland interested in Premier League youngster

Interested in the services of Divin Mubama in past transfer windows, Sunderland could now finally get the ball rolling involving a deal this summer for the explosive 19-year-old according to Football Insider.

The report states that the goal-shy Black Cats have already opened talks on a potential deal with Mubama, with his Hammers contract expiring at the end of June, which has alerted other Championship clubs to his cheap availability.

Why Mubama would be a good signing for Sunderland

Sunderland will pray, if a deal can get over the line soon, that the lethal teenager can strike a terrifying partnership up with Clarke if the 15-goal winger sticks it out in Wearside over having his head turned by a major Premier League switch.

Mubama also will know Pierre Ekwah through his youth days at the London Stadium, eager to potentially link back up with a former teammate to start making considerable waves in senior football, after finding his game-time limited back at West Ham in the first-team ranks.

Across his glittering youth career with the Hammers, where he regularly lined up alongside Ekwah before his move to Wearside, Mubama has netted a staggering 58 goals from 91 games to cement a reputation for being a composed and alert finisher.

Mubama's deadliness for the West Ham U18s and U21s even led to the Academy Manager for the Irons Kenny Brown describing him as "incredible", with a hunger brewing inside the 19-year-old now surely to replicate this prolific streak of form consistently in the men's game, hence letting his Hammers contract simply run down.

Mubama for West Ham (senior/youth) vs Sunderland strikers Player Career games Goals Mubama 109 58 Rusyn 130 39 Burstow 79 18 Semedo 105 33 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Mubama's numbers at first-team level, where he's only managed to bag one goal for West Ham, would surely rise with Clarke next to him as a partner putting chances on a plate for him to convert after many a trademark mazey run.

Only picking up four assists last season however, with his electric goalscoring form often stealing the headlines over his ability to tee teammates up, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur's winger creative game could also be enhanced by the 19-year-old coming in and being a new daring option up top.

With Sunderland's preference for youth also meaning Mubama will be given time to settle and flourish, this could be a perfect next step for the 19-year-old, after leaving the comforts of the London Stadium behind him.