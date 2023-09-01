Sunderland are running out of time to do some late transfer business, but they could still sign a Premier League player, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Will Sunderland make late signings?

The Black Cats have made a fairly disappointing start to their Championship season, having come so close to finishing the playoff places last term. They have only picked up four points from as many matches, with just one win coming their way.

That came at home to Rotherham United earlier in the month, but they have suffered defeats to Ipswich Town and Preston North End, with their only draw a goalless stalemate at Coventry City last weekend. They have also been knocked out of the EFL Cup at the expense of Crewe Alexandra, so there isn't a huge amount of positivity at the club, with Tony Mowbray's job perhaps even under threat.

It could be that a host of players leave Sunderland before the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion on Friday night, with the likes of Ross Stewart, Patrick Roberts, Lynden Gooch, Alex Pritchard and Dan Neil all potentially moving on.

On the flip side, the hope is that some late incoming business is also in the pipeline, in order to improve the Black Cats' squad up until the January transfer, at the very least. Now, a new update has emerged that suggests they are pushing hard to do just that.

Who are Sunderland signing?

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon [via Football League World], Sunderland are looking to complete the signing of Crystal Palace gem Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on Friday. They have reportedly expressed an interest in snapping him up in the recent past.

A loan move for the 20-year-old attacker is in the offing, although the Eagles are hesitant to sell him if they don't believe they have the required squad depth comes the deadline.

Rak-Sakyi would be a brilliant signing by Sunderland if they do manage to get a deal over the line on Friday, with a host of Championship clubs keen on him. Granted, he is still a very young player learning his trade, but he has made four first team appearances for Palace already, with three of those coming in the Premier League. He is also a five-time capped England Under-20 international, scoring once for his country along the way.

Rak-Sakyi has been described as "wonderful" by former Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden this year, having spent an excellent season on loan at The Valley in 2022/23, scoring 15 goals and registering nine assists in 49 appearances.

That proves what an impact he can make in the Football League, and with regular starts unlikely to come his way in a Palace shirt over the next 12 month or so, it could be most beneficial for his development to move elsewhere for a temporary spell.

Sunderland would be acquiring the services of a special young talent who could produce attacking brilliance at the Stadium of Light, so the hope is that Palace's stance softens in the remaining hours of the transfer window, allowing the Black Cats to complete a significant piece of business.