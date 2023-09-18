Highlights Sunderland's good form and positive atmosphere make them an attractive destination for potential signings, including Manchester United youngster Joe Hugill.

Hugill's impressive goal record in United's youth teams suggests he could provide the additional firepower that Sunderland needs to maintain their promotion push.

The fact that Hugill has previous experience with Sunderland and knows the club well could be an added advantage in their pursuit of signing him on loan in January.

Sunderland could look to bring in more attacking reinforcements in the coming transfer windows, and they have been linked with a move for a Premier League player.

Do Sunderland need more attackers?

The Black Cats returned to Championship action after the international break on Saturday afternoon, producing an impressive performance away to Queens Park Rangers.

Tony Mowbray's side sealed a 3-1 victory in west London, as their good start to the season continues. Having fallen behind in the game, Jack Colback's red card for the hosts turned the match on its head, with Sunderland equalising through Jack Clarke. Goals from Dan Ballard and Abdoullah Ba sealed the three points, in what was an excellent day at the office.

Everything feels fairly positive at the Stadium of Light at the moment, with results largely good and things running smoothly off the pitch, not to mention some good signings made during the summer transfer window, including Eliezer Mayenda and Nazariy Rusyn in attack.

That being said, further additions in the attacking third of the pitch could be just what the doctor ordered in January, as well as next summer, and it looks as though Sunderland are eyeing a move for an exciting talent.

Will Sunderland sign Joe Hugill?

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon [via Inside Futbol] Sunderland are interested in signing Manchester United youngster Joe Hugill. A loan move in January is mooted, with the Red Devils happy for the 19-year-old to pick up some first-team experience in the Championship.

The update also claims that several clubs are keen on acquiring his signature, however, so the Black Cats will have a battle on their hands to snap him up.

Hugill could be a really eye-catching January addition for Sunderland, having impressed in United's youth team for a number of years initially joining the club in 2020. He scored 18 goals in 24 appearances for the Under-18s, highlighting his relentlessness, before making the jump to the Under-21s, netting 27 times in 50 outings.

The teenager does of course also have some history with the Black Cats, playing at youth team level for them after initially being at rivals Newcastle United, so the fact that he knows the club well could be an added bonus to signing him.

If Sunderland are to mount a genuine promotion push in the Championship this season they are going to need as much squad depth as possible, in order to keep players fresh, so bringing in Hugill for additional firepower makes perfect sense.

He has been lauded as "superb" by Luke Chadwick, with many at United clearly rating him as a player - they would sanction a permanent move away if that wasn't the case - and this could be a perfect opportunity for him to showcase his talent at senior level, showing that he can handle one of the most competitive leagues in world football.

Sunderland's good current form can only be an added bonus when it comes to them trying to sign Hugill, when it comes to him picking the right club to join on loan, putting them in a good position to sign him.