Highlights Sunderland are losing Ross Stewart in a £10m deal to Southampton.

The departing striker scored ten times in the Championship last season.

The Black Cats are now closing in on a replacement for the Scot.

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of a new striker on deadline day, according to reliable Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

What's the latest deadline day news?

The Black Cats have only won one of their opening four Championship matches this season, in what has generally been an underwhelming start to the campaign up until this point.

Tony Mowbray's side have flattered to deceive in their performances, and having done so well back in the second tier in 2022/23, they have to make sure this season doesn't end up being a significant step in the wrong direction.

Sunderland are having a busy end to the summer transfer window, with several outgoings forcing some last minute business on the incoming front.

Star striker Ross Stewart looks set to be on his way to Southampton in a £10m move, acting as an undoubted blow to the Black Cats, and it is clear that a replacement will be needed to help fill the void. It looks as though they are going to do just that, following an important new update.

Who are Sunderland signing?

According to Downie on Twitter, Sunderland are close to finalising the signing of Chelsea youngster Mason Burstow, in what could be a key piece of late-summer transfer business:

"Sunderland finalising a deal for Chelsea’s young forward Mason Burstow, as per reports. The 20-year-old was also wanted by AC Milan. Saw a bit of him in the summer over in USA, he looks a good player."

Burstow may be something of an unknown compared to someone like Stewart, who has been an established player for some time, but he could be a strong signing by Sunderland before the transfer window slams shut.

The 20-year-old arrived at Chelsea from Charlton Athletic in 2022, then enjoying a loan spell back at the Valley, and he scored six goals in 23 appearance for his former club - a solid return for such a young player still very much maturing in his all-round game.

Burstow has also made three appearances at senior level for the Blues, which is a big sign of his pedigree, and while he didn't find the net in those games, it says a lot that was able to hold his own at such a high level in the Premier League.

Former Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson has spoken of his fondness for the attacker in the past, saying:

"With every step up that he makes, he’s having an impact, so it’s fantastic for him because he’s a really humble young man who’s very respectful around the group. The lads respect him because of what he brings to the party and he deserves his place in the team. He deserved his start and now he’s rewarded us with a goal."

This further shows what a talent Burstow is, and he has the ability to make a big difference for Sunderland on loan this season, coming in and adding more firepower to a Black Cats side that has netted just four times in as many Championship matches in 2023/24 to date.