Sunderland have received a boost in their pursuit of an "immense talent" ahead of the January transfer window, as he is set to be made available by his current club, according to a report.

Sunderland planning for January after impressive start

As we approach the half-way stage of the Championship season, it would be fair to say that Sunderland are faring very well, currently sitting fourth in the table, within touching distance of the automatic promotion places.

That said, if Régis Le Bris' side are to go all the way and secure promotion back to the Premier League, the manager may need to strengthen his squad this winter, and reports have indicated the manager is planning to be very busy this January.

The Black Cats are willing to sanction the departures of Adil Aouchiche, Abdoullah Ba and Nazariy Rusyn in January in order to create space for new additions in the squad, with all three players finding it hard to get game time so far this season.

If Le Bris is able to get that trio off the books, there may be room for some exciting new arrivals, including Aston Villa forward Louie Barry, who has been impressing on loan at League One Stockport County this season.

Sunderland's upcoming Championship fixtures Date Blackburn Rovers (a) December 26th Stoke City (a) December 29th Sheffield United (h) January 1st Portsmouth (h) January 5th Burnley (a) January 17th

Sunderland keen on Louie Barry

According to a report from The Sunday Mirror (via Sunderland News), Villa have now made the decision to recall Barry from his loan spell at Stockport in the New Year, before immediately sending him out on loan to a club in the Championship.

The Villans are keen for the forward to gain experience in the second tier, having now proven himself in League One, and there are a whole host of clubs lining up for his signature.

There is set to be a transfer battle between the Championship's top clubs, with Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Burnley also named as potential suitors for the young loanee, who could help them secure promotion back to the top flight.

The 21-year-old has developed significantly during his time with Stockport, helping them secure promotion with nine goals and four assists in 20 League Two games last term, before going on to prove himself as one of League One's top players this season.

The Englishman is the top scorer in the third tier with 14 goals to his name, four more than his nearest rival, indicating that he could be ready to take the step up to the Championship this winter.

Having been lauded as an "immense talent" by members of the media, if the youngster is able to hit the ground running in the Championship, he could be decisive in the promotion race, meaning it is important that Sunderland win the race for his signature.