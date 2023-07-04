Rumoured Sunderland transfer target Thom Haye has refused to rule out a summer move to the Stadium of Light, admitting he could leave Heerenveen.

Who is Thom Haye?

The 28-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Netherlands with Heerenveen, proving to be a key man for them in the Eredivise since joining from NAC Breda last year.

In 2022/23, Haye started 30 league games for his current side, scoring two goals and registering three assists, and he also enjoyed an 82.2% pass completion rate, showcasing his quality in possession.

The Dutchman is only contracted to his current club until next summer, meaning they may be weighing up whether now is the best time to sell him, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2024.

Haye himself could also be eyeing up a fresh challenge and Sunderland have emerged as potential suitors for him before the new Championship season gets underway.

What's the latest on Haye to Sunderland?

Speaking to ESPN [via The Chronicle], Haye provided an update on his future, ahead of a potential summer move to Sunderland, or another club for that matter:

"That is also something that I said when I came to Heerenveen. I know things are going on. Going into names [of potential suitors] doesn't make much sense. "There is a lot of interest in the background. It's difficult in terms of price at the moment. I look at it calmly. I have the ambition to take the step, but only if it is a good step and everything falls into place."

This clearly gives Sunderland an element of hope that Haye could be heading to the club this summer, considering that he far from commits his future to Heerenveen.

He could be a really strong signing by the Black Cats, considering he is a nine-cap Netherlands Under-21s international, also representing the Under-19s, Under-18s, Under-17s, Under-16s and Under-15s for his country.

Haye has now racked up an impressive tally of 175 appearances in the Eredivisie, scoring eight times and chipping in with 16 assists along the way, going to show that he can more than hold his own in a top European league. For that reason, his experience at that level could be invaluable for Sunderland, as they look to get promoted to the Premier League in 2023/24, having agonisingly missed out after losing to Luton Town in the playoffs last time around.

Tony Mowbray will no doubt be wanting to conduct as much transfer business as possible in the coming weeks, with the Black Cats' opening league fixture at home to Ipswich Town now only just over a month away, and Haye could be a statement signing, should he end up choosing to move there.

At 28, the Heerenveen man is at the sweet spot in his career where he is hugely experienced but also very much at his peak, and with footballers managing to playing well into their 30s in the modern game, there is no reason why he couldn't remain at his best for another four or five years.