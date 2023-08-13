Sunderland are still looking to sign new players in the summer transfer window and it looks as though they are eyeing the addition of a Premier League player.

Do Sunderland need a striker?

The Black Cats have made a disappointing start to their Championship season, having done so well last time around and almost made their way into the playoffs.

Sunderland have started with back-to-back 2-1 defeats in the division, firstly away to at home to Ipswich Town and then to Preston North End on Saturday, suggesting that they could potentially have a tough campaign ahead of them. There was also the small matter of being knocked out of the EFL Cup on penalties against League Two side Crewe Alexandra last weekend, further showing what a tough start it has been.

For things to change for the better, it could be that more signings are required to bolster their squad, giving Tony Mowbray more options and allowing him to shuffle his pack effectively.

In attack, the Black Cats have looked lacking in 2023/24 to date, with star striker Ross Stewart still recovering from a serious Achilles injury picked up earlier in the year. For that reason, another attacking option is required between now and the end of the month, and it looks as though a key target has emerged.

Will Sunderland sign Tom Cannon?

According to reliable journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon [via MOT Leeds News], Sunderland are one of three Championship clubs in the battle to snap up Everton striker Tom Cannon in the current transfer window.

Stoke City are one of the teams in question, looking to boost their own attacking choices, while Leeds United "have also been keeping an eye on developments" regarding the 20-year-old.

Cannon could be just what Sunderland are looking for this summer, in terms of giving Mowbray extra depth and possibly even coming in as a regular without Stewart around.

Admittedly, Everton seem happy to let him go for £8m, which suggests they don't value him greatly, but the drop down from the Premier League to the Championship is big, and the youngster could excel there.

He certainly did a good job on loan at Preston in 2022/23, scoring eight goals in total, and he also has two top-flight appearances to his name which only adds to his experience, not to mention has been described as "incredible" by former West Ham and Norwich City striker Dean Ashton.

Sunderland clearly face stiff competition for Cannon's signature, but the Black Cats are a big club in their own right, and it looks as if a move will be one to watch. If Mowbray sees him as the best option to come in and battle with the club's current options for minutes, he should be trusted, especially with time ticking until the deadline.

Getting a deal over the line as quickly as possible has to be the aim, not only to beat off others in the race to sign Cannon, but also to ensure that a new face is brought in in time for Sunderland's next game, which comes at home to Rotherham United next Saturday.