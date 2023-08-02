Sunderland are reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a permanent move for full-back Colin Dagba.

What’s the latest Sunderland transfer news?

The Black Cats and Tony Mowbray have been fairly busy in the transfer market this summer ahead of their Championship opener on Sunday at home to Ipswich Town, looking to go one better following a top-six finish last time out.

The club have brought in a number of players in recent weeks, with fees paid for Jenson Seelt, Nectarios Triantis, Jobe Bellingham and Eliezer Mayenda from PSV Eindhoven, Central Coast Mariners, Birmingham City and FC Sochaux respectively.

Meanwhile, teenager Luis Semedo and former Blackburn Rovers man Bradley Dack have both made the move to The Stadium of Light on free transfers. In total, Sunderland have spent just under €5m on transfers, but it looks as if that could soon go up with a possible move for Dagba.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato in the last 48 hours, Sunderland and Paris Saint-Germain are in discussions over the transfer of Dagba.

It is believed that the two sides are in talks over a permanent deal, with Dagba’s future at the Parc des Princes ‘blocked’.

Who is Colin Dagba?

Dagba made the move to PSG’s academy as a teenager back in 2016 from Boulogne and progressed into the first team setup two years later.

Now 24 years of age, the Frenchman is primarily a right-back who can also turn out at left-back or as a right-midfielder and was once valued at €18m by Transfermarkt. That figure has dropped to €4.5m, with Dagba’s £22,000-a-week contract having two years left to run.

Sponsored by Nike, Dagba has made 77 senior appearances across all competitions for PSG over the years, scoring one goal and providing six assists.

He has won three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups, one French League Cup and three French Super Cups during his time with PSG but spent last season on loan with RC Strasbourg, turning out on 21 occasions in the French top flight.

Dagba was once hailed by centre-back Presnel Kimpembe for his display in the Champions League against Bayern Munich, saying:

"I want to say, I am proud. Even though we lost, it remains very positive. For me, it means a lot to be able to have PSG youth products on the pitch, it shows that there is soul in this club.

"Colin showed what he was capable of, I am very proud of him. Collectively we did the job, but I would like to congratulate him because he was hyper-focused."

At Sunderland, Mowbray currently has Trai Hume and Niall Huggins as right-back options, so Dagba could come in and rival the pair while also offering an alternative option at left-back to Dennis Cirkin.

He was even labelled as a wonderkid who managers should look to sign on Football Manager back in 2020, and by the looks of things, a move to The Stadium of Light may well be on the cards for Dagba, making this one to watch over the coming days.