Sunderland have reportedly held talks over a move for Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, but the Black Cats aren’t the only club keen on the forward.

Are Sunderland signing a striker?

Tony Mowbray and those at The Stadium of Light have brought in six new players so far this summer in Jenson Seelt, Jobe Bellingham, Eliezer Mayenda, Nectarios Triantis, Bradley Dack and Luis Semedo.

However, the club have been on the search to sign a new forward for a number of weeks now, with Bellingham and Dack, primarily midfielders, occupying attacking roles in the 2-1 win over Rotherham United last time out. Bellingham was the match-winner with two goals, however, Mowbray admitted he wants to bring in a new striker who can run in behind.

"We're trying to control the game on most occasions, and then it's about seeing whether teams are going to press or sit off in a block.

"That's why ultimately you need some mobility at the top end because if people are sitting in a mid-block and your centre-half doesn't think they can get through the lines, sometimes you have to go over the top with some speed and some threat.

"At the moment that's what's missing from this team, because that's not really Hemir or Dack's game. Jobe has that powerful running action that can pressure people, of course, but it's not necessarily speed.

"If we can get a striker in who wants to run in behind and wants to stretch them, it'll give us more space us to play in - that'll help us create more chances and win more games."

It looks as if the club are now working on a move for Stansfield, with The Sunderland Echo reporting that talks have been held with Fulham over a loan move. However, the report adds that several other clubs are also keen on bringing in Stansfield before the deadline.

Who is Jay Stansfield?

Stansfield initially came through the academy at Exeter City before moving to Fulham in 2019. Since then, the 20-year-old has gone on to make eight senior appearances for Fulham and spent last season back in Devon on loan with Exeter.

The forward contributed to 17 goals in 39 games in all competitions for the League One side and is now into the final 12 months of his Fulham contract, although the top-flight side have the option to extend that by a further year.

Kevin McDonald, who played alongside Stansfield at Exeter, praised the player as a forward who has "got it all".

“He's a top, top guy; he's willing to learn every single game and barely ever complains. We get on well and he's a good laugh too. He's technically gifted and a lovely finisher.

“He knows he needs to bulk up as such and he will over time. He's got it all, though. I said that when I was back there [at Fulham] a couple of years ago and even more so now.”

A loan move to a Championship side appears to make sense for Stansfield as he continues his development, and by the looks of things, that could be with Sunderland following discussions over a transfer.