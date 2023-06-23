Sunderland are eyeing up a move for soon-to-be free agent Morgan Fox, according to reports.

What’s the latest Sunderland transfer news?

The Black Cats and Tony Mowbray appear to be on the search for more summer signings following a successful first season back in the Championship which saw the reach the playoffs.

Jobe Bellingham, Luis Semedo and Nectarios Triantis have all already penned terms at The Stadium of Light, and it looks as if the club are interested in adding to their attacking ranks even further with a move for former loanee Elis Simms.

Reports have suggested that Sunderland and Ipswich Town have made bids for the Everton forward, with a decision to be made soon on his future. However, alongside Simms, another target has now emerged on the club’s radar in Fox.

According to Football League World, Sunderland are one of four second-tier sides who are interested in signing Fox over the coming months.

The defender is set to officially become a free agent when his Stoke City contract expires at the end of the month, with Sunderland, Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham United all keen on a move.

Who is Morgan Fox?

Fox is primarily a left-back but can also turn out as a centre-back if required and is valued at €700,000 by Transfermarkt. The 29-year-old has represented a number of Football League sides throughout his career, making more than 100 appearances for both Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

The £10,000-a-week defender has spent the majority of his career in the Championship, turning out in the division on 239 occasions – 40 of which came during the 2022/23 campaign.

Fox has played against Sunderland on two occasions and has won both meetings, and due to his experience and versatility, could prove to be a smart signing. Mowbray has a shortage of left-backs as well, with just Dennis Cirkin his only senior option, which further highlights how a transfer could be a shrewd one, and by the looks of it, it could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.