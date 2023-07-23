Sunderland are reportedly eyeing up a move for former Chelsea youngster Silko Thomas and have seemingly taken him on trial, with the player spotted in action over the weekend.

What’s the latest Sunderland transfer news?

The Black Cats and Tony Mowbray have been fairly busy in the transfer market this summer, looking to build on an impressive first season back in the Championship after finishing in the playoffs during the previous campaign.

The club have brought in a number of young players already, all of which are aged 20 or under. Defenders Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis have arrived from PSV Eindhoven and Central Coast Mariners respectively, whereas midfielder Jobe Bellingham has made the move from Birmingham.

In attack, Luis Semedo has swapped Benfica for Sunderland, and by the looks of things, more additions could be on the cards.

Sochaux teenager Eliezer Mayenda looked like he could be the next through the door at The Stadium of Light, however, a move is reportedly being held up, whereas a move for free agent centre-back Axel Tuanzebe could be one to keep an eye on before the summer transfer window ends.

Djurgardens IF youngster Gideon Granstrom is on trial with Sunderland, and it looks as if he has now been joined on trial by another youngster in Thomas.

According to The Sunderland Echo, the club have appeared to have taken Tomas on trial, with the teenager spotted playing for the club’s under-21 side against non-league King's Lynn Town over the weekend.

The report adds that Thomas was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier in the summer but he has now moved on to a stint with the Black Cats, looking to earn a deal.

Who is Silko Thomas?

Thomas is 19 years of age and is currently a free agent after being let go by Chelsea earlier this month. An England U18 international, Thomas is represented by CAA Base Ltd, actually the same agency as Sunderland players Anthony Patterson and Patrick Roberts.

The left-footed attacker made around 60 appearances in Chelsea’s youth sides, contributing to 15 goals but is yet to get a real taste of senior football, something he could get at Sunderland in the future.

The Sunderland Echo’s recent report says that he has been described as an attacking player who is comfortable on either wing as well as through the middle and is exciting to watch whilst possessing an eye for goal, showing how he could be a versatile and direct attacking option for Mowbray in the long run.

It looks as if a move will be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, and who knows, should he impress, Thomas could be the latest youngster to pen terms with the club. If Sunderland like what they see and offer him a contract, they could decide to put Thomas initially in their academy ranks, potentially looking to catch the eye around the U21s with a view to breaking into the first-team picture further down the line.