Sunderland could now miss out on another top transfer target after losing the race to sign Ellis Simms, with multiple Premier League clubs joining the race for Amad Diallo.

Which players are Sunderland signing in 2023?

The Black Cats are expected to be busy in this summer’s transfer window, and they have already moved to sign promising young centre-back Jenson Seelt, wonderkid Jobe Bellingham and exciting talents Luis Semedo and Nectarios Triantis (Transfermarkt), but the biggest saga is sure to be in the centre-forward department.

Kristjaan Speakman has assured Black Cats fans the club’s hierarchy are doing everything they can to keep star man Ross Stewart and fully intend to get him to extend his current contract, but with that uncertainty combined with the Scotland international’s injury issues, they are sure to need a marquee signing up front.

And that was of course meant to be Simms, who thrived on loan at the Stadium Of Light last season, but the Everton youngster has joined Championship rivals Coventry City instead.

Simms scored seven goals during his spell on Wearside, so if both he and Stewart are not around come the start of the new season, Tony Mowbray will be desperate for an injection of end product from elsewhere…

Is Amad Diallo joining Sunderland?

And that’s exactly where Diallo could come in, with Football Insider reporting that the Sunderland boss would “love” to sign the winger again for the upcoming season.

The Manchester United starlet managed 14 goals and four assists during last term’s temporary stay up north, but that form has also attracted interest from elsewhere, and the bad news for Sunderland is some of that interest is now from the top flight.

According to Football Insider’s report, both Burnley and Sheffield United want to boost their chances of staying up by signing Diallo, as they join the Black Cats and also Southampton in the race for the 20 year-old sensation.

How good is Amad Diallo?

One would have to think Sunderland have an advantage over the Saints purely given their past connection with the youngster, who seemed to love playing in front of the Stadium of Light faithful, but Erik Ten Hag may feel the time is right to get his young talent experience in the top flight.

And that would be a major blow for Mowbray, given what Diallo is capable of. The Ivory Coast international – now capped four times by his country – ranked in the 99th percentile amongst his positional peers for pass completion last season, also scoring highly for non-penalty goals, successful take-ons and interceptions.

This paints the picture of not only a cool head with composure on the ball far beyond his years, but a committed player who is willing to do the hard yards and embrace the physical nature in the second tier.

Diallo also proved he loves the spotlight by stepping up to the plate towards the end of the season when the pressure is highest, scoring five goals in the final nine matches of the regular season, and then a sumptuous strike in the play-off semi-final first leg against Luton Town as well.

Mowbray will be absolutely gutted if he loses out on another exciting young target, and it’s hard to envisage the scouting department finding an alternative with the Manchester United gem’s abilities.