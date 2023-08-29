Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray could be about to land a striking addition late on in the window at the Stadium Of Light, according to recent reports.

What's the latest news involving Sunderland?

Sunderland have endured a mixed start to the Sky Bet Championship campaign and have recorded four points in their opening four fixtures, leaving them 18th in the league standings, as per Sky Sports.

Cited by Chronicle Live, Black Cats striker Ross Stewart is edging closer to returning from his Achilles tendon rupture that has seen the Scotland international ruled out since late January and the Scotland international may participate in a behind-closed-doors friendly before the international break ends. Speaking last week, Mowbray spoke about Stewart's potential return, stating:

"We're not at the stage where we have a date for his return, it's too early for that. It's just one where you have to watch this space, I think. Maybe at the end of the international break there might be a potential that he plays in an internal game behind closed doors here, that's about where he is in my mind. We'll have to wait and see."

Luke O'Nien has become a popular figure among fans on Wearside and has signed a new three-year contract extension with the option of an extra 12 months included in his new deal.

Clearly delighted with his decision to continue at Sunderland, O'Nien stated upon completion of his renewal:

"It feels incredible to have extended my contract at the club. I’ve got so many people to thank for the journey so far and I’ve loved my five years here. I didn’t want it to end and I can’t wait to continue my time here and create more incredible memories with some great people."

Next up for Sunderland is a home tie against Southampton this Saturday and they will hope to extend their unbeaten run to three matches in the English second-tier, as per Sky Sports.

Who could Sunderland sign?

As per sport.ua via The Chronicle, Zorya Luhansk striker Nazariy Rusyn has revealed in an interview that he is waiting for paperwork to be completed before travelling to Sunderland to undergo a medical ahead of the transfer deadline.

Rusyn has revealed that he is set to sign a four-year contract at the Stadium Of Light, stating:

"Yes, as my agent Vadim Shabliy said, there is an agreement that I will legalise business relations with Sunderland for a period of four years with an extension for another season. This option suits me."

In his time at Zorya Luhansk, Rusyn has been a prolific presence in front of the target, registering 21 goals and ten assists in 49 appearances across all competitions from the middle or out wide, as per Transfermarkt.

Injured striker Stewart has rejected several offers to sign a new contract at Sunderland amid uncertainty over his future and links with Southampton, Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Rangers, signifying the Black Cats' need to potentially draft in a replacement, as per TEAMtalk.

By the looks of things, it looks like there is a chance Rusyn, who journalist Josh Bunting described as "random" who would offer "good versatility", could be drafted in either alongside or to succeed Stewart in the last embers of the window.