Sunderland's 2022/23 campaign unfortunately came crashing to an end earlier this week as they lost to Luton Town in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.

The Black Cats, who were missing the likes of Dennis Cirkin, Danny Batth, and Ross Stewart, lost 3-2 on aggregate and will be playing in the second tier next season.

Tony Mowbray is reportedly set to continue as the head coach and planning is underway for the club to bolster the squad heading into the following year.

It was recently reported that they are interested in a potential swoop to sign Northern Irish attacking midfielder Charlie Lindsay on a free transfer.

Who is Charlie Lindsay?

The 19-year-old talent is a versatile forward who has the potential to score and assist goals on a regular basis and could be an excellent addition to Sunderland.

He is going to be a free agent this summer upon the expiry of his contract with Scottish giants Rangers and Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman could land Mowbray his dream Alex Pritchard heir by securing a bargain swoop for the gem.

The Northern Ireland U21 international did not make a senior appearance during his time at Ibrox but his form for their academy side suggests that there is a big talent to be unearthed.

Lindsay scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 48 appearances for their B and U19 teams and David Lowry, who was his coach at Glentoran, previously hailed the maestro's attributes in the middle of the park by saying:

"He is a box-to-box midfielder who covers every blade of grass. He is powerful and quick, and his range of passing is first-class. He also knows when to pick a pass, and then he delivers it with precision. He ticks so many boxes as a footballer."

The teenager could be the ideal heir to Pritchard's throne at the Stadium of Light as, like the Englishman, he is a creative player with an eye for goal.

Lindsay, who racked up 12 goals and six assists in 33 games in the Lowland League this season, has not proven himself at first-team level yet but could learn from the ex-Tottenham and Norwich dynamo as he adjusts to playing senior football.

Pritchard, 30, scored four goals and provided six assists in 28 Championship starts in 2022/23 and has been a reliable option for Mowbray to call upon in the no.10 role.

The wizard has the quality to be a difference-maker at the top end of the pitch, by breaking down an opposition defence with a pass or finishing off a move himself, and Lindsay's form at youth level for Rangers indicates that he could grow into being a similar player.