Sunderland are keen on a deal to bring Glasgow Rangers midfielder Charlie Lindsay to the Championship, according to reports.

Who is Charlie Lindsay?

Lindsay initially joined the Ibrox outfit’s U18s back in 2020 and has since worked his way up through the youth ranks to become a regular feature of the Scottish giants’ B side, but having made zero senior first-team appearances under Michael Beale, as per Transfermarkt, his future is up in the air.

The Northern Irishman’s deal is also set to expire at the end of the season meaning that he will become a free agent on the market should he not be offered an extension, which at this stage, is looking highly likely to be the case.

The Black Cats have Alex Pritchard who will be out of contract in the summer, and having been linked with a move to Stoke City to reunite with Alex Neil, should he depart, the 19-year-old attacking midfielder appears to have been identified as a possible replacement by Tony Mowbray.

Are Sunderland signing Lindsay?

According to the Daily Record (via Football League World), Sunderland and Derby County are both “interested” in recruiting Lindsay ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Light Blues starlet is indeed “set to leave” the Glasgow outfit upon the conclusion of the current campaign. It’s believed that he is personally “keen” on securing a permanent move elsewhere in the hope of receiving regular game time at a higher level and getting sufficient minutes under his belt to progress his career to the next stage.

Sunderland’s 3-2 aggregate play-off defeat to Luton Town means that they can now focus on signing fresh faces to get them competing at the top end of the table again next season, and the fact that Lindsay would cost nothing means that this is a move that is relatively risk-free.

In the Lowland League this season, the Belfast native has clocked up an impressive 18 goal contributions (12 goals and six assists) in 33 appearances, form which has seen him hailed “sublime” by Scottish football reporter Jordan Campbell.

Finally, Lindsay, who is a versatile operator at such a young age with his ability to play in four various positions across the pitch, shares the same agent as Anthony Patterson, Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts, so this existing representative connection could potentially give the hierarchy an advantage in the race to secure their target’s services in the weeks ahead.