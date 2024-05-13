Sunderland will look to be more of a nuisance for Championship defences next season to contain, having dried up in the goal department towards the back end of the recent campaign.

Mike Dodds' dire Black Cats would end up only scoring two times in their final seven second-tier matches of the season, even with Jack Clarke back fit for the majority of these contests as Sunderland's main sharp attacking outlet.

The 15-goal star couldn't even make his team more free-flowing going forward worryingly, with a need for new additions now to come in to enhance Sunderland's weak attacking game.

The Wearside outfit will obviously want to keep a firm grip on their former Leeds United gem if they can, but the second-tier side wouldn't object to another winger being added to the ranks soon.

Sunderland going after exciting free-agent

As per one Spanish newspaper, Sunderland are one of just a number of suitors eyeing up wantaway Leeds man Ian Poveda with his contract up next month at Daniel Farke's promotion hopefuls.

The enigmatic Colombian winger, who is fresh off a stop-start loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday, is also being linked with a move to the likes of Luton Town and Burnley alongside the Black Cats.

One of the main selling points in going after the South American attacker will be the fact the lucky party will be able to get Poveda in on a free transfer, a bargain when you consider he has dazzled Championship defences in the past.

Sunderland will want to advance to the front of the queue for the soon-to-be free agent, knowing that the 24-year-old could well be an upgrade on a struggling Romaine Mundle and could push Patrick Roberts on to find his groove again after a disappointing campaign.

Why Poveda should replace Mundle

Mundle, after joining from Standard Liege, hasn't had the smoothest of introductions to the cut and thrust of EFL football after returning to England off the back of previously being on the books at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old has struggled at the Stadium of Light to date, only finding the back of the net once from the 11 games he's been thrown into.

Whereas, across his career when chucked out on loan away from West Yorkshire, Poveda has excelled in the Championship with both Blackpool and more recently with the Owls in flashes.

Poveda's numbers vs Plymouth Minutes played 76 Touches 50 Key passes 1 Shots on goal 3 Successful dribbles 3/6 Duels won 7/14 Stats by Sofascore

One lively display against Plymouth Argyle for Rohl's men sticks out in the memory from his loan spell at Hillsborough, successfully completing three dribbles and winning seven duels as an energetic and tenacious presence down the flanks.

Sunderland fans would love to have this same daring approach from one of their attacking players next season, having had to make do with some lacklustre displays in front of goal as the season simply petered out.

Poveda's five goal contributions whilst on loan with the Tangerines will also make for encouraging reading from a Sunderland perspective, thinking they may well have overpaid now for Mundle's services with the skilful South American available for nothing.

Once described as possessing a "touch of magic" by Farke when gifted a rare chance in the Whites first-team before Wednesday came calling, Sunderland will hope going after the entertaining 24-year-old pays off.

Mundle will worry about his immediate Black Cats future if such a move becomes reality, however, with Sunderland needing a far more positive transfer window to make next campaign a more successful one that's far easier on the eye.

If Clarke can also somehow be kept at the Stadium of Light, both the ex-Spurs man and Poveda could cause absolute havoc.