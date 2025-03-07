Sunderland are desperate to restore their former glories by earning promotion to the Premier League, which could offer a platform for Regis Le Bris to make savvy additions during the transfer window.

Sunderland's inconsistent form likely to deny automatic promotion

Despite a storming start to the campaign, Sunderland have become one of the Championship's more erratic sides. They now sit eight points behind Sheffield United in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Pulling back that margin inside 11 matches isn't impossible, but Regis Le Bris will be mentally prepared for the agony and ecstasy the playoffs have to offer should they fail to catch the Blades.

Sunderland's next five Championship fixtures Cardiff City (H) Stadium of Light Preston North End (H) Stadium of Light Coventry City (A) Coventry Building Society Arena Millwall (H) Stadium of Light West Bromwich Albion (A) The Hawthorns

The Black Cats lost out in the same format to Luton Town at the semi-final stage in 2022/23. Old wounds can provide unwanted flashbacks, but they can also serve as motivation to right the wrongs of the past.

Le Bris also knows that promotion will likely have a telling impact on their transfer activity. Sunderland are aware that Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg are attracting heavy interest and may be difficult to retain this summer. However, speculation regarding potential incomings at the Stadium of Light is also escalating.