Despite needing to replace Jack Clarke, Sunderland reportedly pulled out of talks to sign a 23-year-old winger in what would have been a loan deal from Liverpool this season.

Sunderland transfer news

On paper, losing Clarke to Ipswich Town is a major blow. On the pitch, however, it seems to have played little part. Regis Le Bris' side are flying high at the top of the Championship as the only side to have taken maximum points from their first four games. The Black Cats may have taken their time in search of their latest permanent manager, but patience has so far been a virtue.

Whether those at the Stadium of Light can credit their summer transfer business for such a blistering start remains to be seen. After all, the Black Cats didn't exactly splash the Clarke money, instead mainly focusing on free deals for the likes of Wilson Isidor and Ian Poveda.

They also reportedly missed out on the chance to sign a replacement for their former star man. According to reports in Mexico, as relayed by LFC Transfer Room, Sunderland pulled out of a deal to sign Cesar Huertas having failed to agree terms. The Pumas winger would have joined Liverpool before heading out on loan to Wearside, only for the Black Cats to cause the deal to fall through.

A player who Liverpool certainly deemed good enough to welcome to Anfield, Sunderland may have missed a trick by pulling out of such a loan deal this summer.

Huertas could have replaced Clarke

If Sunderland are in good stead without a big-money replacement for Clarke, then the mind can only wonder just how good they'd be had they signed Huertas on loan for the season. The 23-year-old enjoyed quite the campaign for Pumas last time out and more than showcased his ability to become the main man elsewhere.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jack Clarke Cesar Huertas Appearances 39 28 Goals 15 9 Assists 4 9

Whilst Huertas failed to match Clarke on the goals front, his all round brilliance is clear to see with nine goals and nine assists representing his eye for both creating and finding the back of the net himself.

When the January transfer window swings open, it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool move to sign the winger again and Sunderland find themselves in position to land a loan deal for a second time.

Of course, as things stand, those at the Stadium of Light will be holding no regrets over their summer business. They sit top of the Championship, unbeaten and flying under new boss Le Bris.