A Premier League club are targeting two Sunderland players in the summer transfer window, according to former scout Mick Brown.

Sunderland likely heading for playoffs after dip in form

The Black Cats picked up a hugely important victory away to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening, aiding their Championship promotion chances in the process. Sunderland sit fourth in the table with 11 matches remaining, but there is an eight-point gap to make up on second-place Sheffield United if they want to seal automatic promotion, so a place in the playoffs is looking increasingly likely.

When it comes to the Black Cats' immediate transfer business, Jewison Bennette has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light. FC LNZ Cherkasy are believed to be showing an interest in the 20-year-old, with the Ukrainian transfer window not closing until March 11th.

Looking ahead to the summer, Sunderland have been backed to sign Hansa Rostock centre-back Ahmet Gurleyen, with the 25-year-old capped by Germany at both Under-20 and Under-19 level in the past. Regis Le Bris could see him as a great option to bolster his defence, especially if his side seal promotion back to the Premier League.

Sunderland brace for Crystal Palace approach for star youngsters

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown claimed that Crystal Palace are interested in signing Sunderland pair Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham this summer.

"There are a few players they’ve had scouts looking at. What Palace will do, and they’ve got a good record of doing it, is they will be keeping a close eye on the Championship and the young players in that division. They have to make sure they scout these players thoroughly and from what I hear, Crystal Palace do that.

"These players like the couple of Sunderland lads, Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham and people like him are on their radar - and the lad from Southampton, Dibling. It’s a big part of their plan and they’ve had success with it before. You look at what they’ve done with players like Eze, Guehi, Olise."