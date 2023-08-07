An update has emerged on Sunderland and their pursuit of another centre-forward before the end of the transfer window...

What's the latest Sunderland transfer news?

According to Zorya Londonsk, the Black Cats have submitted an offer to sign Zorya Lugansk number nine Nazariy Rusyn as they chase a move to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch.

The report claimed that the club have sent in a bid of €2m (£1.7m) plus add-ons but there is no mention of whether or not that is enough to secure his services.

It is also stated that they are facing competition from other Championship clubs, who are unnamed at this point, and that could pile the pressure on Kristjaan Speakman to get this swoop over the line as quickly as possible.

How good is Nazariy Rusyn?

The 24-year-old marksman has been in impressive form for Zorya since the start of last season and would be a terrific signing for Sunderland if he is able to translate that over to English football this term.

Rusyn has showcased his ability to score and assist goals from a centre-forward position and could, therefore, be a dream partner for current Black Cats ace Jack Clarke in the final third.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the Ukrainian gem, who journalist Josh Bunting described as "random", made a significant impact on a regular basis as he plundered 13 goals and six assists across 30 league matches.

Meanwhile, Amad Diallo (14) was the only Sunderland player who scored more than ten Championship goals last term, and the Ivory Coast international has since returned to Manchester United upon the end of his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

This suggests that Rusyn has the potential to be Tony Mowbray's biggest goal threat if he can replicate his Zorya form in England, particularly with Ross Stewart out with the Achilles injury that the Scotland international sustained in January.

Rusyn, who has scored once in two league games this season, also scored six goals in ten games for Ukraine at U21 level and could be a dream striker for Clarke to work with.

The English winger created two chances and launched five crosses into the box against Ipswich Town on the opening day but was not rewarded with an assist as Luis Hemir Semedo struggled on his senior debut as virtually the only man within the box against four defenders.

Last season, Clarke was a constant creative threat on the left flank as he ended the campaign with 12 assists and 1.7 key passes per match across 47 league appearances.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man was Mowbray's outstanding creator as the 22-year-old wizard led the club in both statistics, which shows that he is capable of slicing open the opposition's defence on a regular basis to create opportunities for his teammates at this level.

That is why Clarke and Rusyn could be perfect for each other as the reported Sunderland transfer target's form over the last 12 months indicates that he has the ability to make the most of the chances that his potential new teammate could create for him in the Championship.