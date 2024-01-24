Sunderland will be glad that there's a lack of mid-week fixtures in the Championship this week, Michael Beale's men needing time to recuperate and digest what's really going wrong at the Stadium of Light after a torrid recent run of form has seen the Black Cats drop out of the playoff picture.

Three defeats in a row in all competitions has led to Beale's position in the Stadium of Light dug-out come under rightful scrutiny, with supporters already fearing another home defeat this coming weekend at the hands of Stoke City after losing 1-0 to Hull City last time out on their own patch.

Beale could be an even more unpopular figure if Alex Pritchard is sold this January, but he could go some way to appeasing the Black Cats fanbase on his back if he can land this exciting replacement for the 30-year-old.

Sunderland search for a Pritchard replacement

It looks as if Pritchard, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, could well be heading out the exit door this transfer window - Football Insider revealing that former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is very keen to add Pritchard to his new roster at Birmingham City, with an official approach being made.

Even Turkish club Sivasspor have reportedly got a deal in the works to sign the attacking midfielder, with the Black Cats scrambling around now to sign an adequate replacement for their out-going creator.

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles could well be that man, with the Northern Echo reporting on Wednesday that Sunderland are in advanced talks to sign the Hungary international after Sky Sport's Keith Downie first broke the second-tier outfit's interest.

It's reported a deal is moving closer to completion with further talks set to take place in the next 24 hours of the transfer window.

Able to play down the left wing as well as playing in an attacking midfield role Pritchard excels in, Styles could well be the perfect purchase to make if the 5 foot 7 midfielder does up and leave this month.

How Styles would fit into the Sunderland team

Styles' main joy in a Tykes shirt to date has come from playing down the left wing, Beale keeping in mind the 23-year-old's flexibility if Jack Clarke also leaves the Championship giants this month.

Playing in that role predominantly during the 2020/21 season at the level with the now League One side, Styles managed eight goal contributions as Barnsley shocked everyone by getting into the second tier playoffs that campaign.

This season, Styles has three goals and two assists next to his name in the third tier with Neill Collins using him more as an attacking midfielder.

One of those goals came away at Northampton Town in September, showcasing Styles' urgent approach to instinctively loop a shot over the lackadaiscal Cobblers goalkeeper without a second thought.

Praised as being a "excellent" midfielder by his Tykes manager in Collins during pre-season, Styles has shown why he's so highly regarded at Oakwell with standout displays in League One.

With Sunderland looking passive recently in attack - a limp performance against Hull City allowing the Tigers to pick up a narrow away win last game - Styles could inject more energy and bite into proceedings wherever he is selected.

Also, with Jobe Bellingham being arguably overused by Beale and Pritchard's future being up in the air, Styles could well be a fantastic option to rely upon in attacking midfield if signed.

Adept at also rolling his sleeves up and launching into tackles on top of helping out in attack, Styles could also be utilised alongside either Dan Neil or Pierre Ekwah further back.

Losing a figure like Pritchard would be a major blow, but signing such a versatile replacement in Styles could see the Black Cats win in the long term with the 23-year-old midfielder keen to impress in the division above again.