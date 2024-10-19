Graeme Murty's Sunderland U-21s had until last week endured a difficult start to the season. In their first five games in the Premier League 2, the Black Cats picked up just four points and were left dangling dangerously near the bottom of the table.

Things, however, have been looking up in recent weeks, with Murty's side having won all of their last three games in all competitions. First, they beat Lyon Reserves in the Premier League International Cup, before they then thrashed Derby 6-0 in the league. Earlier this week, they then made it three wins on the trot with an impressive 3-2 victory over Huddersfield U-21s in the Premier League Cup.

One man who has been integral to Sunderland's change in fortunes has been striker Aaron Connolly, who joined the club in late September on a one-year deal. He bagged a goal against Derby on his debut and then scored twice in the win over Huddersfield. Speaking after the victory at the John Smith's Stadium, Murty expressed his delight at Connolly's impact.

"He's a very good finisher, you see that in training all the time, but for him to do that today and last week, as you said, it shows that he's going to be a threat," said the Scot. "He was supposed to come off at sixty [minutes], but he wanted to stay on which is brilliant for us and it's a great example for the young players."

Murty could leave soon

Earlier this week, National League side Hartepool United sacked manager Darren Sarll after just 15 games in charge. Under Sarll, the Pools had won just four of their 13 league games this season. The club currently sit 16th in the league as a result of their poor form.

After Sarll's departure, it was suggested on social media that Hartlepool United were taking an interest in Murty. Those reports have now been addressed by BBC journalist Rob Law, who has shared an update on the chances of Murty filling the vacant position.

"Understand the 49-year-old, who was born in Saltburn, has a desire to step back into a first team role & would be interested," Law wrote in a post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. Law added, however, that Murty "is just one name under consideration by the club".

Murty’s managerial story

Murty, who spent most of his playing days with York City and Reading, moved into management in 2016 when he was appointed as the head coach of Scottish Premiership club Rangers' development squad.

The following year, he stepped in twice as the first-team's caretaker boss after the sackings of first Mark Warburton and David Weir then later Pedro Caixinha. After an impressive second spell as caretaker, he was then handed the role permanently until the end of the season. The former Scotland international was sacked before the campaign concluded, however, shortly after his side suffered an embarrassing 5-0 defeat at the hands of their biggest rivals, Celtic.

He later returned to his role in Rangers' development squad before eventually leaving for Sunderland in 2022, where he's since earned plaudits for his work with the U-21s.