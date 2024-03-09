Mike Dodds, despite being first viewed as a breath of fresh air after the dismal reign of Michael Beale was cut short, has failed to get Sunderland going ever since coming back in as interim boss.

If Sunderland were to pick up another crushing loss against Southampton today, it would mean the stand-in 37-year-old Black Cats manager has experienced four losses from four Championship games back in the dug-out with the Wearside outfit, sinking down the division at a worrying pace consequently.

Yet, one good result could turn around the club's fortunes completely with Dodds scrambling in his head as to what changes he could make to kickstart a positive sequence of results starting with a possible win over Russell Martin's Saints.

Pierre Ekwah could well be on the chopping block for fresh blood to get a chance to star tomorrow as a result, the ex-West Ham United youngster not at the races in his side's 1-0 loss to Leicester City mid-week.

Pierre Ekwah's performance vs Leicester in numbers

The exciting 22-year-old midfielder underwhelmed against Enzo Maresca's Foxes in truth, with the Frenchman failing to register a single shot on Mads Hermansen's goal to try to add more goals to his season tally of four.

Moreover, Ekwah wouldn't deliver a single accurate cross or complete a single dribble in the 1-0 defeat as the hosts - away from just the Sunderland number 39 in isolation - failed to ever really cut through the table-topping visitors with much purpose or drive.

Sunderland's last five meetings vs Southampton Date and Comp Result 2nd of September 2023 - Championship 5-0 Sunderland win 11th of February 2017 - Premier League 4-0 Saints win 26th of October 2016 - League Cup 1-0 Saints win 27th of August 2016 - Premier League 1-1 draw 5th of March 2016 - Premier League 1-1 draw Sourced by 11v11

Dodds could be tempted to stick by Ekwah regardless of his poor showing last match considering his heroics the last time the Black Cats faced off against Southampton.

The ex-Hammers youngster bagged two goals on the day as Sunderland romped home to a 5-0 win at the Stadium of Light, the Mackems' only win against their tricky South Coast opponents from the last five meetings between the two former Premier League outfits.

Regardless, Ekwah shouldn't be retained off his poor showing against Leicester alone with Adil Aouchiche champing at the bit to come in and impress over his fellow compatriot after an impactful cameo off the bench against the Foxes.

Adil Aouchiche's performance vs Leicester in numbers

The former Paris St. Germain prospect has had a stop-start time at the Stadium of Light since swapping France for Wearside last year, but will hope he can kick on after excelling against Maresca's men when drafted on to make an impact.

Aouchiche would notch up an impressive three key passes from just 30 minutes against Leicester, constantly wanting to create openings from the second he was introduced into the contest.

The slick 5 foot 11 midfielder was unafraid to test Hermansen with shot after shot as well in contrast to a timid Ekwah who managed zero, registering five shots on the Danish goalkeeper's net to keep him on his toes when other players took a back seat.

Despite only being on the pitch briefly, Aouchiche would receive a glowing 7/10 appraisal from Roker Report journalist Andy Tomlinson at the full-time whistle - Tomlinson stating that the ex-PSG man 'really troubled' Leicester.

Once described as a "little genius" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig during his days in the France U17 ranks - where Aouchiche netted a staggering 16 goals from 25 appearances - Dodds will want to see this electric best from his slick creator carried over a full 90-minute match.

Today's game could be the best chance to see what the 21-year-old is made of from the start, a potential masterstroke switch from Dodds if the dynamic French talent can steer Sunderland to a rare win.