Sunderland need someone new and exciting in the managerial dugout ahead of next season, after a catalogue of errors from the powers that be at the Stadium of Light this campaign saw the Black Cats sink down the Championship table at an alarmingly quick pace.

The struggling Wearside outfit would finish the season occupying a lowly 16th position in the end, closing out a dreadful campaign with a 22nd league defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday who secured survival by beating Sunderland.

Mike Dodds will soon be replaced with another new boss tasked with re-energising a downtrodden Black Cats group, with one surprise candidate even throwing his hat into the ring to be the interim boss' bold successor.

Sunderland linked with former legend as their next manager

Stating that 'he is ready' to launch himself head-first into the tough world of football management when speaking to Sky Sports recently, Jermain Defoe could well fancy his chances at becoming Sunderland's next manager if the hierarchy opt for a left-field choice away from the heavily fancied Will Still.

With 'informal talks' having taken place according to Defoe, the current Tottenham Hotspur youth coach would, no doubt, love to be the man to turn Sunderland's fortunes around as boss having been a star for the Black Cats during his lethal playing days as a striker.

Scoring 37 times for Sunderland over 100 appearances, Defoe's appointment could well get the current batch of misfiring centre-forwards at the Stadium of Light firing with such a renowned former poacher in the building.

This potential appointment could work wonders for Nazariy Rusyn, in particular, who will want to be Sunderland's main man up top next season after injury issues cut short his promising campaign.

Why Defoe could benefit Rusyn

Defoe, during his Premier League hay-day, was known for being an instinctive striker which lends itself to Rusyn's game playing up top for the Black Cats.

The Ukrainian attacker's last strike for Sunderland in the Championship away at Middlesbrough came about despite the 25-year-old only being on the pitch for 23 minutes, only needing a meagre 14 touches to fire home and clinch a share of the points at the Riverside Stadium.

Defoe would encourage Rusyn to try and fire more speculative efforts on goal next season if he becomes manager to unnerve more goalkeepers, knowing that a fearlessness present in his game when attempting to score helped him throughout his career when bagging a sublime 163 Premier League goals.

Previously occupying a role in Steven Gerrard's back-room staff at Rangers, Defoe will hope this is his moment to shine in the main spotlight as Sunderland boss with Rusyn and the other strikers at the Stadium of Light almost being mentored by the ex-Black Cats attacker in the process.

This could, however, be a bridge too far for Defoe so early into his managerial career especially when you look at how the poisoned chalice of the Sunderland job has swallowed both Dodds and Michael Beale whole this season - the two failed Black Cats bosses only picking up a combined seven wins from 27 contests.

Still, with out-there appointments working in the Championship this campaign exemplified by Marti Cifuentes and Danny Rohl keeping both Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday afloat in the division respectively, the Wearside outfit could look to Defoe as a breath of fresh air that's required for a refresh.

It may be Still who boasts the more impressive managerial CV at present, but Defoe would certainly be worthy of a chance to dip his toe into management at the Stadium of Light.