As Sunderland near this weekend's matchup with West Brom, the Black Cats supporters are still none the wiser as to who their next manager will be.

Tony Mowbray's surprise dismissal from the Stadium of Light hot-seat has divided fans of the Championship club, Sunderland had come back from the footballing brink they had found themselves in recent years to now only be three points shy of the playoff spots under the 60-year-old's management.

It's a sign of how ambitious the powers that be at Sunderland truly are, wanting to bring in a fresh manager instead with new ideas to push the Black Cats even further up the league standings.

Their desired man could even be a boss who is currently in work in the Championship, Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher one of many targets on the Black Cats short-list.

Sunderland manager latest

Sunderland's hunt for a new manager continues on, with Will Still, Kieran McKenna and Julien Sable amongst many other names linked with the second-tier job.

A new frontrunner for the vacancy could well be Schumacher, the 39-year-old continues to work wonders down in Devon with Plymouth even with the Pilgrims having to navigate the tricky step-up to Championship football this campaign.

Before his plucky side face off against league leaders Leicester this Saturday, the 39-year-old boss did comment on the rumours in the pre-match press conference stating that it must be a sign that "you're doing something good in your job" to be in the running for "top jobs."

Not hiding his admiration for the Black Cats by acknowledging the stature of the club, Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will hope he can tempt Schumacher to take the job with his style at Plymouth currently fitting the promotion hopefuls perfectly.

Steven Schumacher's managerial style at Plymouth

The Liverpool-born boss could be the managerial appointment the Sunderland attackers need to wake up and start firing the goals in, Schumacher's Plymouth sides renowned for their gung-ho style of play going forward.

Last season, on their way to being crowned League One champions, the Pilgrims scored 82 goals with the likes of Ryan Hardie and Morgan Whittaker electric up top for the eventual title winners.

This campaign, Schumacher's men have made the step-up to the second tier look easy - scoring 31 times already from just 19 games played, which included hitting Norwich City for six unexpectedly in mid-September in a stand-out 6-2 victory.

The Argyle manager has even compared the way he sets his teams up at Home Park to Sunderland's similarly easy-on-the-eye approach, stating before the two teams met earlier in the season that:

"They (Sunderland) play a similar system to us, they commit loads of bodies forward and like to attack. That's what we do."

It could be a managerial change that is seamless therefore if the Black Cats manage to tempt Schumacher to leave Devon behind for pastures new, putting rumours that they could appoint Stade De Reims boss Still to bed.

With the latter man not boasting experience in the EFL to date, perhaps turning to Schumacher could represent a wise alternative.