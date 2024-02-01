Sunderland have reportedly turned their attention to a Premier League forward in their pursuit of a new winger to bolster Michael Beale's squad.

After failing in an attempt to bring Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo back to the Stadium of Light for a second loan spell, the Black Cats are now in talks to secure the services of another left-footed whiz.

According to Football Insider, Sunderland are in discussions with Burnley as they push to sign Belgian wizard Manuel Benson before tonight's deadline.

The report claims that Southampton and Leeds both agreed deals to snap up the former Championship star but both moves collapsed, which has opened the door for Beale.

It states that the Black Cats are now in talks to secure Benson's services after they enquired about a return for Amad, and they could now land their next version of the Ivory Coast star by sealing this deal.

Amad Diallo's form for Sunderland

The former Atalanta prospect spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan on Wearside, mainly under Tony Mowbray's management, and caught the eye with his fantastic performances at the top end of the pitch.

Amad ended the season as the club's top scorer in the Championship with 14 goals in 29 starts for Sunderland - four more than any of his teammates.

The 21-year-old magician ranked within the top 14% of attacking midfielders and forwards within the division for non-penalty goals (0.35) per 90.

He also ranked within the top 8% for shot-creating actions (4.14) and the top 15% for progressive carries (3.72) per 90 respectively, which shows that the young gem was a terrific scorer who could also progress play for his teammates with his ability on the ball.

Why Benson could be Amad 2.0 for Sunderland

Beale could now land his own version of Amad by securing a deal to sign Benson from the Clarets before the window slams shut for business tonight.

The £25k-per-week whiz has only played four matches in the Premier League this season but caught the eye in their title-winning campaign in the Championship last term.

Benson, who was once described as a "beautiful" player by journalist Josh Bunting, racked up 11 goals, three assists, and four 'big chances' created in 33 appearances and 14 league starts for Vincent Kompany's side.

Benson vs attacking midfielders and wingers (via FBref) 22/23 Championship (per 90) Percentile rank Non-penalty goals (0.66) Top 1% Shot-creating actions (4.53) Top 4% Progressive carries (7.13) Top 1% Successful take-ons (2.17) Top 11% Expected Assisted Goals (0.25) Top 4%

As you can see in the table above, the 26-year-old left-footer ranked highly in a number of key attacking metrics in the Championship, as Amad did at the same time for Sunderland.

Like the Manchester United youngster, Benson excels at scoring goals from open play, progressing the ball through carries, and creating shooting opportunities for himself and others, as a left-footed player who predominantly plays on the right flank.

Therefore, the Black Cats could land a dream Amad alternative and their next version of the Ivory Coast international by signing the Burnley outcast over the next few hours, which is why news of them being in talks to do so should be music to the ears of the supporters.