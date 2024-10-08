Sunderland fans will be well aware that there's a long and winding road still ahead for their team this Championship season, but they will be dreaming of a triumphant Premier League return all the same.

Regis Le Bris could be the man in the dug-out that finally steers the Black Cats back to the promised land, with Sunderland having been put through the wringer since their relegation from the top-flight come the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

In the here and now, however, after spending some dire years in the League One wilderness, the Wearside outfit find themselves at the top of the second-tier pile.

If they do return to the Premier League, Le Bris will know he needs to add more experience to his young and hungry side to make that step up not feel too weighty, with the Black Cats striking gold in the past when bringing in an old head who knew the top-flight inside out.

Defoe's time at Sunderland

Jermain Defoe was an instant hit with the Stadium of Light masses when he first arrived in through the door in January of 2015, with his new side staring precariously at the relegation zone in the top division and in need of sharpshooter to raise spirits.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur poacher would fire home four goals from 17 Premier League games during his debut season, as the Wearside club managed to just about stave off the drop.

One of his finest moments in a Black Cats strip during his first season at the club would be this sensational volley against Sunderland's arch-rivals in Newcastle United cannoning into the back of Tim Krul's net, as Sunderland boasted a dramatic 1-0 win over their main nemesis courtesy of their new star-man's heroics.

The following campaign, Defoe would really spark into life in his new surroundings as an impressive 15 league goals were fired home from 33 games, before the experienced head would then bow out with another 15 league strikes from 37 contests the season after, even as Sunderland finally succumbed to relegation.

Le Bris will hope he can pick up a similar game-changing recruit in January that can aid Sunderland in their mission to return to the league where Defoe - who also returned for a brief second spell in January 2022 - consistently wreaked havoc, with reports suggesting that this surprise move could get off the ground.

Sunderland's biggest deal since Defoe

According to reports that emerged late last week, the wheels could soon come into motion for Jordan Henderson to make a spectacular return to his hometown club, having found game time at Ajax hard to come by.

The former Liverpool man would undoubtedly be a fantastic signing for Le Bris' men, who is rumoured to be on the agenda of many Championship clubs on loan, as per the report, with his vast experience playing for the Merseysiders in many tight and edgy games in elite competitions coming in handy for a potential promotion push.

Henderson's major trophy honours at Liverpool Trophy Times won Premier League 1x FA Cup 1x League Cup 2x Champions League 1x Sourced by Transfermarkt

Just taking a glance at the midfielder's ridiculous trophy honour list when playing at Anfield, it's clear that the now 34-year-old would still be able to offer lots to the raw Black Cats group if he does rejoin his boyhood employers in January.

Like in the case of his ex-Three Lions colleague, Defoe - who arrived for his first spell after a stint away from England in Toronto - the Stadium of Light could represent a welcome return to these shores for the 'lifelong Sunderland fan', as Henderson has described himself, after two stints abroad in the Middle East and Amsterdam.

His presence would be extremely beneficial to the likes of Chris Rigg, with the 17-year-old able to link up with a talent who has been there and done that across a very successful career after starting out at Sunderland, whilst also being able to strut his stuff more in an attacking capacity with Henderson content at sitting back.

Labelled as "underrated" by Jurgen Klopp when he decided to move to Saudi Arabia last year, in terms of what he offered during Liverpool's hay-day under the German, Henderson could also be keen for a special reunion owing to his career taking a nosedive ever since walking away from Anfield.

This could be the perfect opportunity for the veteran asset to enjoy his football again, with the possibility of adding a promotion up to the Premier League with his boyhood club to his decorated CV.

As for Sunderland, the prospect of signing an experienced England international - like in the case of Defoe at the time - would represent a sizeable coup, particularly in contrast to some of the club's recruitment in recent years, amid their struggles in League One and the Championship.

Before January comes into view and transfer talk dominates every conversation, however, Sunderland will just aim to pick up more victories to secure their grip on top spot, starting with a visit to Hull City after the international break.