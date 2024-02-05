Nazariy Rusyn's late strike would send the Sunderland away supporters into pandemonium away at Middlesbrough yesterday, the Ukrainian striker's wild effort somehow trickling into the back of the net to gift Michael Beale's men a share of the points.

In truth, the travelling Black Cats would have been happier with the 1-1 draw with many of the Sunderland attackers having an off-day in front of goal away from the heroics of Rusyn from off the bench.

In particular, Abdoullah Ba had a wretched afternoon against Michael Carrick's Boro despite starring for the Black Cats in recent Championship matches before this close contest.

This could result in Beale looking to freshen his side up for their next second-tier game against Plymouth Argyle this coming weekend, the ex-Rangers boss now tempted to gift Romaine Mundle his first chance to impress ahead of the lacklustre Sunderland number 17.

Abdoullah Ba's season in numbers

It's fair to say that the 20-year-old Frenchman must frustrate large patches of the Sunderland masses whenever he takes to the field, a world-beater one day and then completely wasteful the other.

In total for Beale's promotion chasers this season, Ba has notched up three goals and four assists from 29 games in all competitions with his display against Stoke City recently the main highlight of his up-and-down campaign to date.

The dynamic attacker would singlehandedly steer Sunderland to a confident 3-1 victory with a goal and two assists, despite only accumulating 37 touches against Steven Schumacher's visitors.

Yet, as much as Ba was impactful in this enthralling encounter versus Stoke, he was way off the pace against Boro to showcase the inconsistencies still present in his game as a youngster learning the ropes after shooting up to the senior side from the U21s.

Despite amassing four more touches versus Boro than his fruitful day at the office against the Potters, Ba was nullified by the hosts all game with Beale then having to resort to utilising Rusyn late on to gain something from the tight clash.

Abdoullah Ba's numbers vs Middlesbrough Minutes played 67 Touches 41 Big chances missed 2 Accurate passes 20/26 (77%) Possession lost 10x Stats by Sofascore

This below-par showing from the £4.4 per week winger - who was once described as "superb" by football journalist Philip West - could well open up the floor for Deadline Day signing Mundle to come in and strut his stuff.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur attacker will be eager to follow in the footsteps of Jack Clarke, who himself has excelled at the Stadium of Light after waving goodbye to north London.

Related Sunderland star who won 100% duels outshone Rusyn v Boro Sunderland battled to win a share of the points away at Middlesbrough, with this star shining throughout.

Why Mundle comes into the team

With question marks still present over Patrick Roberts' fitness and whether he can last a full 90 minutes currently, Mundle could be gifted a start against the Pilgrims as a result.

Adept at playing down both channels, Mundle's main joy playing for Spurs U21s came from down the right wing - helping himself to four goals and four assists playing there from 21 appearances.

Joining Standard Liege, after departing his boyhood club, Mundle showed glimpses of his quality whilst out in Belgium with one 24-minute display standing out against Club Brugge last year.

Despite only being on the pitch for a brief spell, Mundle successfully completed one dribble attempt and notched up one key pass.

Moreover, the former Spurs youngster's tenacity and aggression was evident in trying to help his team fight back in the contest Liege would eventually lose 2-0 - winning five ground duels in total, despite being on the pitch for barely 30 minutes.

Sunderland's approach in the transfer window didn't shy away from trying to unearth young and hungry gems once more, with the hope being that Mundle can become a star in the Black Cats first-team fold over time.

That could well come, however, at the expense of Ba if the 20-year-old continues to blow hot and cold for the Championship side.