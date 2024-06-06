Sunderland will be resigned somewhat to the fact they could lose some of their most exciting talents during the upcoming summer transfer window, with work to then be done to bring in plenty of incomings to soften those blows.

Chris Rigg reportedly looks to be stalling when it comes to making his mind up about his future at the Stadium of Light, with the 16-year-old starlet a hot property, whilst Jack Clarke was always going to be tipped for a major move away after such a scintillating personal season, amidst a dire collective one for the Wearside outfit.

However, there is a target who could raise a smile on the faces of Sunderland fans, despite all the news suggesting a number of key individuals will flee.

Sunderland looking at Dutch gem

According to Dutch outlet FCUpdate, Sunderland are eyeing up a move for versatile star Ar'jany Martha, who has just been freshly released by Eredivisie giants Ajax.

It hasn't quite worked out for Martha in Amsterdam, and so Sunderland could offer the 20-year-old a lifeline, with Burnley also interested in the exciting gem to bolster their own left-hand side.

How Maratha could be Sunderland's next Van Aanholt

Sunderland will try to replicate the success story of signing Van Aanholt in the process if they can get a deal over the line, having managed to sign the Dutch defender for cheap back in 2014, after coming through the PSV Eindhoven ranks as a youngster.

Equally capable playing as a left or right winger, alongside filling in at left-back, Martha also mirrors Van Aanholt's boldness when he pulled on a Sunderland shirt when featuring for Ajax before his release, having amassed 18 goal contributions for the once Premier League club during his memorable three seasons there.

Martha was meant to be the next best thing playing in the Dutch capital, another star unearthed from the Academy at Ajax who would set the world alight.

Unfortunately, that hasn't quite worked out for him, with the Mackems also offering Van Aanholt a way to prove doubters wrong after being let go of by Chelsea back in 2014.

Making 110 appearances in total for the U21s, with nine goals and five assists tallied up, there must have been some real disappointment on everyone's end at Ajax that Martha never quite made the grade in the senior mix, only going on to make 12 total appearances in the men's fold.

Ajax boss John van 't Schip even had to state that the club isn't a "charity" when leaving Martha out of his Europa Conference League squad earlier this season, with the cracks visible for all to see that his long-term future wasn't going to be in the Netherlands, despite showing himself to be an adaptable and versatile presence in youth football.

Positions Martha played for Ajax U21s Position played Games played Goals Assists RW 70 8 2 LB 20 0 2 LW 11 0 0 CF 4 1 1 AM 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Playing 70 times down the right wing for the U21s, as can be seen glancing at the table above, means Sunderland would be getting a player flexible playing all over the pitch, with more bodies potentially needed in the right-wing spot if Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle continue to flounder.

Robert was notably off the pace last season, failing to score across 32 appearances. He also only registered two assists.

But, with a whole host of injury issues plaguing the left-back spot in Wearside still, Martha will be purchased to fill that gap immediately and he could potentially be the club's next Van Aanholt subsequently.

Martha will hope he can excel in a similar fashion too, with Van Aanholt making Sunderland some substantial profit down the line, when sold on to Crystal Palace for an eye-watering £14m in 2017.