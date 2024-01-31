Michael Beale could well have turned a corner as Sunderland boss, alleviating the severe pressure mounting on his back last game by masterminding a 3-1 win over Stoke City.

That precious victory came after three games without a win for the under-pressure Black Cats manager, with the business conducted by the Wearside club in the transfer window also encouraging fans again at the Stadium of Light.

Leo Hjelde in through the door from Leeds United adds strength finally to a depleted left-back spot for Sunderland, whilst a move for former Tottenham Hotspur winger Romaine Mundle also looks to be on the cards.

Could Sunderland potentially make it a hat-trick of positive buys with this young loan recruit before the impending deadline?

Sunderland eyeing up Arsenal starlet

A report from Football Transfers at the start of this week indicated that the Black Cats are interested in signing young Arsenal winger Charles Sagoe Jr on loan, Sunderland arguably in need of an added injection of creativity if Alex Pritchard's expected departure gets over the line.

Moreover, Sagoe Jr - who has been referred to as the next Bukayo Saka at the Emirates Stadium - could well be viewed as a dream Amad Diallo substitute with the Red Devils attacker looking unlikely to return to Sunderland despite having his heart set on a reunion according to reports.

With Sunderland's model often seeing them give young gems a go - showcased in Jobe Bellingham's starring role this season - Sagoe Jr could well blossom further making the step-up to senior football with the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Slotting into the side alongside his fellow new signing, 20-year-old Mundle, could see two players once separated by a north London divide come together, the youthful duo potentially helping Beale's men push on and successfully leap up to the Premier League.

How Charles Sagoe Jr would fit into the Sunderland team

Predominantly playing as a left winger for the Gunners at various different age brackets, Sagoe Jr wouldn't instantly come in and take Jack Clarke's place. After all, who would?

Rather, the exciting 19-year-old would bide his time and benefit from the loan spell as an understudy to Clarke if the ex-Tottenham man doesn't up and leave dramatically on deadline day.

Although, his numbers this season at U23 level could demand first-team action at the Stadium of Light is forthcoming - picking up six assists in the Premier League 2 from just eight games so far.

Adept at playing down the right-hand flank as well, this could be where Sagoe Jr gets more joy with minutes for the time being. Yet, this could even ignite friendly competition with Mundle too who excelled at right wing with Spurs at youth level before moving onto Standard Liege.

Helping himself to eight goal contributions playing in this spot for Spurs at U23 level, Sunderland could well strike gold if they land both of these young talents, with the Black Cats potentially set to bolster their armoury with a crop of creative outlets.

Beale will feel his squad has the necessary strength to compete at the top end of the division if Sagoe Jr falls in through the door alongside Mundle, with a deal for Diallo one Sunderland could well explore again at another time.