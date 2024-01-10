Sunderland will hope everything just reverts back to normal when the Black Cats return to Championship action this coming weekend, no evident signs of scars still present from the scathing 3-0 defeat in the Tyne-Wear Derby in the FA Cup and Michael Beale's men back in second tier action.

The rumour mill at the Stadium of Light however indicates that a number of first-teamers, who have helped Sunderland reach sixth spot in the division at this moment in time, could well be off this January.

12-goal star Jack Clarke is reportedly subject to plenty of interest from Premier League suitors, as is midfield anchor Pierre Ekwah according to rumours.

Beale could well have a plan up his sleeve ready if the latter of his two star men decides to up and leave Wearside this month, with a loan move potentially in the works if that transfer out of the building occurs.

Sunderland transfer latest - Ekwah replacement

Football journalist Ben Jacobs, whilst speaking on the CaughtOffside YouTube channel, confirmed that a number of Championship clubs are interested in the services of Andrey Santos from Chelsea this month on a loan basis.

The exciting midfielder, who had a loan at Nottingham Forest cut short recently due to a lack of minutes, could drop down to the second tier now with Leeds United named as one keen party alongside Beale's Black Cats.

The high-energy Blues youngster could prove to be an ideal replacement for Ekwah this month, with TEAMtalk reporting in December that the Sunderland number 38 was a wanted man by top-flight trio Fulham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

If Sunderland face a losing battle to keep Ekwah on Wearside as the transfer window drags on, swooping in to secure the Brazilian midfielder on loan could be a smart bit of business with Santos potentially a dream partner for Dan Neil in the holding midfield positions with Ekwah gone.

Andrey Santos' style of play

There was a reason why Chelsea decided to sign Santos from Vasco De Gama last year for a reported fee of £13m, the 19-year-old Brazilian sensation taking his native country by storm with some explosive displays from the centre of the park.

Much like Ekwah - who has bagged two goals this season for the Black Cats - Santos has an eye for goal and an ability to finish off chances when necessary.

The tricky 5 foot 11 midfielder managed to find the back of the net 12 times for Vasco De Gama at both youth and senior level before a move to England came to fruition, equally as clinical for his national side at U20 level with six goals managed there too.

Santos' aggression and eagerness to join in with attacks would complement Dan Neil perfectly who operates in a similar way, a frightening duo potentially with Santos and Neil roaming forward at will to aid the likes of Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham marauding in at goal.

One display in particular showcases Santos' more well-rounded game away from his knack of scoring, the Chelsea number 12 standing out for Brazil in the U20 World Cup versus Tunisia last year with two goals scored but his overall game away from the deadly finishing was also a joy to behold.

Santos' performance in numbers v Tunisia Minutes played 90 Goals 2 Accurate passes 42/48 (88%) Duels won 10/18 Key passes 1 Stats by Sofascore

Winning ten duels and only misplacing six of 48 passes in the emphatic 4-1 win, Beale will hope Sunderland can get this version of Santos for the rest of the Championship campaign.

Once referred to as a "machine" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig for his relentless energy in this very tournament, the full-throttle 19-year-old will want to succeed at Sunderland to begin to exorcise his Forest demons.

Even if Ekwah does stick it out at the Stadium of Light, Santos could provide both the ex-West Ham United man and Neil needed competition for places and add freshness to the squad as the crunch months begin to come into view in the promotion race.