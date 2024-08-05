Sunderland supporters might well be happier currently with the players they've managed to keep around the building this summer, as opposed to any new additions to have walked through the door.

The likes of Trai Hume, Jack Clarke, Pierre Ekwah and Jobe Bellingham are all still fixed in their Wearside location - despite rampant transfer speculation suggesting they could pack their bags very soon for pastures new - and Black Cats fans will be looking forward to seeing them play again this coming weekend when Championship football kicks off once more.

The number of incomings could, however, be potentially underwhelming for the Stadium of Light masses at this moment in time, with the four summer signings sealed to date all free transfers.

Alexandre Mendy was meant to be a statement capture of sorts, but his deal to join from SM Caen remains up in the air, with another striker target now eyed up in his place.

Sunderland attempting deal for "great" attacker

As per football journalist Alex Miller last week, Sunderland now have the upper hand in the race to sign ex-Cardiff City man Ike Ugbo this summer, ahead of his former loan employers Sheffield Wednesday.

A £2.5m deal is on the table for Ugbo to return to Hillsborough, as per Miller, but payment structure details haven't yet been ironed out, which could lead to Sunderland swooping in at the last minute to hijack the switch.

Ugbo would no doubt see a move to the Black Cats as one that could further enhance his reputation as a potent striker at Championship level, having bagged seven Wednesday strikes last campaign, with his brief time in Wales also resulting in Cardiff boss Erol Bulut describing the Canada international as "great."

What Ugbo could offer Sunderland

The former Chelsea youth player would also link back up with ex-Owls teammate Ian Poveda if a move to Wearside gets off the ground, with the pair potentially striking up a sumptuous partnership if everything clicks into place.

As well as firing in strikes on a consistent basis for Danny Rohl's men to help in their quest to beat the drop, Ugbo also powered home four goals from 22 games for the Bluebirds, including a dramatic, last-gasp winner against Preston North End.

Sunderland would very much welcome a striker who knows how to find the back of the net up against the tough demands of the Championship, therefore, having found a potent forward hard to come by last season, with the likes of Nazariy Rusyn only celebrating two league goals all last campaign amongst other misfiring faces.

Ike Ugbo's goal record vs other Sunderland strikers (23/24) Player Games played Goals scored Assists Ugbo 41 11 2 Rusyn 21 2 1 Mayenda 8 0 0 Semedo 23 0 0 Burstow 20 1 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt.

The above table makes for grim reading for the woeful Sunderland attackers who struggled last campaign, mustering up a pitiful three goals between them, compared to Ugbo's impressive 11.

The current Troyes man could become even more of a reliable finisher of chances at the Stadium of Light lining up next to a familiar comrade in Poveda, who showed flashes of his excellence on loan at the Owls last season, even if he managed just one assist from ten outings.

That one assist would, however, tee up Ugbo for a goal against Birmingham City, with the ex-Leeds United maverick amassing eight goal contributions in total across his topsy-turvy professional career to date in the second tier, having once played for Manchester City at youth level.

Poveda might well make that right wing spot his own next season for the Black Cats, with Patrick Roberts in need of revitalising his own fading career from down this flank, as Regis Le Bris tries to put together a side that can rise up the division and not settle for another lacklustre lower half finish.