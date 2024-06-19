The situation involving Sunderland appointing a new manager is becoming somewhat of a soap opera at the Stadium of Light, a dramatic predicament that looks no nearer to reaching a neat conclusion anytime soon.

This will, no doubt, be unsettling for supporters and players alike, who would have wanted to turn a corner after a dire 2023/24 season, only for an uncertain future to slap them straight in the face.

With Michael Beale in the dug-out and interim boss Mike Dodds' tenure distant memories now, Sunderland will need to appoint a new permanent boss very shortly, in order to raise spirits inside a tetchy Black Cats camp.

Both Dan Neil and Chris Rigg are hesitant to sign new deals, and when it comes to Jobe Bellingham, nobody would be surprised to see the teenager jump ship too, especially if a higher-up suitor convinces him to leave his current managerless employers with an extremely tempting offer.

Sunderland eyeing up Bellingham replacement

With Bellingham being eyed up by Premier League teams, including Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland would be wise to look for a replacement for their breakout 18-year-old, in case he does move on up to the Premier League.

Well, The Sun has reported in recent weeks that the Wearside outfit are looking at bringing in current Burnley attacker Scott Twine this summer, who could well be the Bellingham replacement they desire if the attacking midfielder ups and leaves.

Sunderland won't be alone in their pursuit of the wantaway 24-year-old, who The Sun reveal will be sold this transfer window, as Birmingham City and Bristol City attempt to test the waters too over a deal for the agile attacker.

Capable of playing down the wings too, Twine could offer Sunderland more depth here, especially if Clarke also exits the Stadium of Light, but - looking at his numbers when dazzling in the EFL in the past - it's from Bellingham's usual number ten role where Twine shines.

How Twine could replace Bellingham

There could be an element of risk from Sunderland's point of view going after Twine this summer, considering his time with Burnley at Championship level was ravaged by injury, but his past glowing numbers, when fit and at full flow, will shove any concerns to one side.

Playing for a promotion-chasing Milton Keynes Dons side in League One during the 2021/22 season, the Clarets man would amass a staggering 33 goal contributions across the full injury-free campaign, with 15 of those coming from the attacking midfield spot.

Twine's numbers by position for MK Dons Position played Games played Goals scored Assists AM 21 9 6 LW 15 4 5 SS 8 7 2 RW 2 0 0 CF 1 0 0 LM 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Bellingham, in contrast, would end up amassing eight goal contributions from 47 appearances last season, which is a promising return from a teenage starlet, but Twine could be a different beast altogether if unleashed into the Sunderland XI next campaign.

On loan at Hull City and Bristol City last term, Twine ended up accumulating one more goal contribution than Bellingham, to prove he has what it takes in the second-tier.

Described as being a "terrific" talent by his ex-MK Dons manager in Liam Manning during that fruitful season at Stadium MK for the 24-year-old, with Manning now interested in a permanent reunion at Ashton Gate, Sunderland will hope they can come out of this intense transfer tussle for Twine's services as victorious.

Even if Bellingham does stay at the Stadium of Light, the target in question could offer Sunderland some much-needed versatility in attack - as can be seen glancing at the table above - with the likes of Abdoullah Ba sweating about his first-team chances down the left wing, if Twine was to join.

Before a transfer is confirmed or rubbished, however, the Black Cats hierarchy need to make a sharp decision over their next manager, to end the ongoing circus surrounding the vacancy.