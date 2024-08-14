Sunderland managed to pick up an opening day win in the Championship, despite still lacking a potent first-team striker in their ranks, as an inexperienced Eilezer Mayenda was chosen up top by Regis Le Bris.

The 2-0 win saw both Luke O'Nien and Jack Clarke share out the Black Cats goal load, but Mayenda was never really that close to finding the back of the net himself against Cardiff City, with the 19-year-old amassing just 13 touches in Wales.

Nazariy Rusyn was also given a run-out, but the Frenchman in the Stadium of Light dug-out will be itching to get a new striker in through the door between now and the close of the month, as this Premier League youngster is now eyed up.

Sunderland's search for a striker

As journalist Michael Graham reported over the weekend, Sunderland have many different names on a lengthy list of striker targets currently, including the likes of Tottenham Hotspur youngster Will Lankshear.

It was said that the Championship side were also eyeing one of his attacking teammates at youth level in Dane Scarlett - who has since joined Oxford United on loan - with the Black Cats looking at gems for the future to bolster up top, as well as also an experienced head to join akin to Alexandre Mendy, who is seemingly now not relocating to Wearside from SM Caen.

Sunderland fans would be wary about their club using the loan market to bolster their centre-forward numbers, having been subjected to Mason Burstow's no-shows in red and white last season after joining from Chelsea for the campaign, but Lankshear could be different.

The Black Cats gambled on Jack Clarke coming good when he was on the books at Tottenham Hotspur, and that more than paid off, with the electric 23-year-old now taking his goal haul for Le Bris' men to 28 overall, after netting against the Hoops last weekend.

What Lankshear can offer Sunderland

Lankshear is arguably overdue a formative loan spell away from the comfortable youth structure at Spurs, with the 19-year-old an absolute goal machine for the U21s in the Premier League 2 over a number of seasons now.

Last campaign in this competition, Lankshear would fire in a staggering 18 goals from just 19 contests, with the electric Spurs starlet now hungry to see if he has what it takes to excel in the men's game.

Lankshear's goalscoring record as youth level vs Mayenda's Player Games played Goals scored Assists Lankshear 39 30 5 Mayenda 34 11 2 Stats by Sofascore

With 30 goals from 39 games playing at youth level for his North London employers, compared to Mayenda's inferior numbers lining up for both the youth team at his former club Sochaux and the Sunderland U21s, the time could be right for Lankshear to be thrown into the deep-end at the Stadium of Light, to see what the "firing" youngster - as he was labelled by football scout Antonio Mango - is made of in the second tier.

Mayenda is yet to break his duck for the Black Cats at a senior level, with the hope that Lankshear doesn't choke under the similar weight of expectation on his shoulders, to then go on be the main man up top for an expectant fanbase to adore.

Clarke was once a youngster attempting to cut his teeth in the senior game, like Lankshear, with six goals and six assists managed from 26 games in the youth set-up for Spurs, before being catapulted into EFL stardom with the Wearside club.

Le Bris will be desperate to keep a firm grip on Clarke past this month's stressful transfer deadline day, having seen how crucial he is to how his new side tick against QPR, stepping up whilst Mayenda regularly fired wide to secure the three points at Loftus Road.

As much as signing someone like Lankshear, who has a reputation for being a prolific finisher in youth football, will be exciting news, there will be a concern that there's no experienced head in the building yet that can lead the line with authority, as Sunderland aim to strengthen all over the pitch ahead of trickier Championship games to come.