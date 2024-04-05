Sunderland will be looking forward to this Championship season being over and done with based on recent results, the Wearside outfit humbled 5-1 by Blackburn Rovers last time out to pile up the misery even higher.

The disastrous loss at the Stadium of Light also saw Anthony Patterson have a notable off-day in between the sticks, the usually reliable Black Cats goalkeeper making just two saves with the ball having to be fished out of his busy net an embarrassing five times.

This poor day at the office shouldn't detract suitors coming back in for the 23-year-old in the summer however, Patterson gaining notable admirers from higher-up places than Sunderland, with Liverpool once sniffing about for the Black Cats number one.

If Sunderland were tempted into parting ways, they'd demand the suitor in question pay a hefty fee to win Patterson's services with the promising shot-stopper seeing his value soar after coming through the youth ranks on Wearside.

Anthony Patterson's time at Sunderland

All whilst still only 23 years of age, Patterson has managed to amass 118 first-team appearances for the Black Cats after bursting onto the senior scene during the 2021/22 season.

A loan spell with Notts County the campaign prior would allow for the young shot-stopper to spread his wings, making 11 appearances and gaining his first real experience of the men's game in the formative switch.

The 6 foot 2 homegrown product wouldn't look back when gifted chances to impress in the senior mix back at the Stadium of Light, becoming a key cog the last two full seasons on the trot with 86 Championship appearances accumulated, having also been praised for his "amazing temperament" by Tony Mowbray.

His continued heroics in goal for Sunderland this season even when results haven't been going the team's way - with Patterson picking up two clean sheets on the bounce before the collapse to the Riversiders - means the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest who have been in the queue for his services alongside Klopp's Reds could reignite their interest again soon.

The struggling second-tier outfit will hope if one of these Premier League clubs does bid for Patterson, they make a handsome profit on their former Academy product who cost the Black Cats nothing to nurture and grow but could be sold on for a high amount.

Anthony Patterson's transfer value in 2024

Patterson's £11m worth in 2024 means he boasts the title of being Sunderland's most valued asset, according to Football Transfers, worth even more than standout Black Cats man Jack Clarke who comes in with a price tag of €9m (£7.7m) comparatively.

The Sunderland keeper's bumped-up valuation means he also comes in as the 16th most valuable player in the division currently, finding himself above Leeds United's Daniel James just at €12.8m (£10.9m) who is more focused on winning promotion than Patterson's standing of being in mid-table.

Sunderland's most valuable players - 2023/24 1. Anthony Patterson €12.9m (£11m) 2. Jack Clarke €9m (£7.7m) 3. Abdoullah Ba €7.2m (£6.1m) 4. Adil Aouchiche €6.5m (£5.5m) 5. Pierre Ekwah €6m (£5.1m) Sourced by Football Transfers

Glancing at the table above, Sunderland are putting a lot of trust in expensive youngsters such as Abdoullah Ba and Adil Aouchiche to come good and get them out of their current dreadful predicament.

That philosophy won't change if Patterson does end up moving on from Wearside for more luxurious pastures with a flow of cash then coming in, with Dodds' men linked with highly regarded Wigan Athletic shot-stopper Sam Tickle as the 23-year-old's immediate replacement.

Sunderland will just aim to get the best out of Patterson and Co between now and the end of the season away from transfer gossip, attempting to end the season with some positivity before talk turns to who is sticking around at the Stadium of Light past the summer.