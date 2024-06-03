Sunderland are none the wiser about who their next manager will be after fighting long and hard to be the side to finally get Will Still to manage in England.

Reportedly, it was nearly a done deal by all accounts, but it looks unlikely to happen now, as Sunderland resort back to square one in their lengthy hunt for a brand-new boss.

Whoever does take on the Black Cats job post will have a tall order on their hands attempting to keep Jack Clarke rooted in Wearside, with Russell Martin's Southampton reportedly eyeing up the electric left winger after an explosive personal season of 15 goals was amassed, even with Sunderland struggling to finish in the top half of the table.

If they do manage to rake in millions for Clarke to exit, the stuttering Championship outfit might not have to break the bank to find their replacement, with one forward potentially available for free.

Sunderland interested in cheap Clarke replacement

The Sun reported in the middle of April that the Black Cats were keen on the services of current Oxford United man Josh Murphy, having taken note of his blistering form for the U's towards the back end of their eventual promotion-winning season.

Interest hasn't slowed down from many a Championship suitor since then, with Murphy only making himself more of an asset to go after when his two strikes in the League One play-off final secured promotion for Des Buckingham's underdogs.

Oxford are attempting to keep Murphy situated at the Kassam Stadium for their unexpected voyage into the second tier next season, with a contract confirmed as being offered to him via their retained list, but the allure of Portsmouth, West Bromwich Albion and others sniffing around could prove too much for the ex-Norwich City attacker to resist.

How Murphy compares to Clarke

Once costing £11m to sign when Cardiff City paid this extortionate fee for his services in 2018 after walking out on his boyhood Canaries, Sunderland would be fools not to go after an older and cheaper Murphy now who is coming into his own again so late into his up-and-down playing days.

Despite falling short in some comparative aspects when glancing at the table above, Murphy - over a full season at his rampaging best in the Championship - could begin to match Clarke's electric numbers.

Clarke vs Murphy - 23/24 League Season Stat Clarke Murphy Games played 40 31 Goals scored 15 8 Assists 4 4 Big chances missed 5 6 Big chances created 12 7 Goal conversion % 13% 10% Stats by Sofascore/Transfermarkt

All of Murphy's strikes have come this calendar year after a slow start to the campaign for the U's, before excelling under Buckingham's guidance, leading to praise coming from the likes of his manager that he is a "wonderful person" to work with.

Having had to rebuild his career after being touted as the next best thing at Norwich would also mean he's an experienced and screwed-on head that the youthful Sunderland squad could latch onto, especially if the focal point of Clarke moves on from the left-hand side.

Murphy has terrorised League One defences down this same side in 2023/24, meaning he could be the ideal replacement.

It also feels like a risk-free signing to a degree as, no doubt, the potential millions generated from the sale of Clarke would also buy Sunderland more flashy and expensive attackers, alongside Murphy coming in on a free transfer.

Running rings around a bamboozled Bolton Wanderers defence at Wembley, with his energy and bravery advancing forward mirroring Clarke's trickery, Sunderland could strike gold gambling on the 29-year-old to come good making the jump-up in their star winger's potential absence.