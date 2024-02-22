Even with Sunderland announcing that Mike Dodds would be manager until the end of the season following Michael Beale's dismissal, that hasn't stopped the Black Cats rumour mill churning out possible Beale successors for the summer.

It will be a major decision for the Black Cats board to get right, with Dodds even in line for the permanent job if he excels in his temporary duties between now and the end of this campaign.

With the likes of Steve Cooper linked to the vacancy, another name that has tasted promotion success up to the Premier League is also being touted to be in the running for the Sunderland job.

Yet, unlike Cooper, this appointment might not be the best fit despite this name's impressive unbeaten record against the Black Cats when occupying the other dug-out.

Sunderland's manager search

TEAMTalk have reported that former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom will be spoken to regarding the Sunderland vacancy, the 46-year-old manager eager to dip his toes back into the cut and thrust of second-tier football despite the calamitous end to his Blades reign.

This would be a risky decision to take by those associated with the Black Cats, with Heckingbottom exiting South Yorkshire with just one Premier League win from 14 matches in charge this campaign with the Blades looking doomed to an immediate return to the Championship.

Still, with an automatic promotion up to the top flight on his resume sticking out - with football pundit Carlton Palmer describing this feat as "remarkable" at the time - the Sunderland hierarchy could deem Heckingbottom as a potentially successful successor to Beale regardless of any recent misfires.

Heckingbottom's managerial record

The 46-year-old boss is certainly one that divides opinion, with fans of Barnsley and Leeds United cold on their ex-manager after struggling at both Oakwell and Elland Road.

Winning just four matches in charge of the Whites from the 16 games he was in the dug-out for, on top of accumulating 40 losses with the Tykes, it's fair to say Heckingbottom had to rebuild his scarred managerial career somewhat at Bramall Lane.

Heckingbottom would win 51 games for Sheffield United as both a permanent manager and as a caretaker, which coincided in the South Yorkshire outfit winning automatic promotion last season comfortably before the wheels came off making the jump up.

Heckingbottom's managerial record Club Games managed Wins Draws Losses Sheffield United (permanent/caretaker) 109 51 18 40 Hibernian 32 12 10 10 Leeds United 16 4 4 8 Barnsley 105 37 28 40 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Still, it's not as if Chris Wilder - Heckingbottom's immediate replacement - has fared any better with the Blades rooted to the foot of the Premier League table on 13 points currently.

Heckingbottom's insistence on playing a 3-5-2 formation - which saw varied levels of success at Bramall Lane - could work at the Stadium of Light away from his numbers as a boss, with the likes of Trai Hume excelling potentially as a wing-back figure.

Moreover, amazingly so, Heckingbottom has never lost a game when facing off against the Wearside outfit as a manager - picking up four wins and a draw from his five encounters with Sunderland, with the last win coming just last year as the Blades won 2-1 away from home.

It would be a major risk to throw Heckingbottom into the spotlight at Sunderland, with the job having a reputation for swallowing managers whole and then spitting them back out again as was seen with Beale, but his recent promotion-winning status could sway the Black Cats hierarchy somewhat.

Regardless of who is chosen next as Beale's successor, it will no doubt be an interesting managerial saga to watch unfold with Dodds keen to impress now to stake his own claim for the permanent job.